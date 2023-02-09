IND vs AUS 1st Test | 'Was Bowling 10-12 Hours Everyday And That Helped me a Lot': Ravindra Jadeja

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja made a sensational comeback to the Indian team as he claimed a five-wicket haul on Day 1 of opening Test match in Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Jadeja was out of the Indian team since Asia Cup 2022 after sustaining a knee injury. The southpaw missed the 2022 T20 World Cup but he returned in time to make the cut for Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

He spun his web around the Australian batters on Day 1 as the visitors were bundled out for just 177 at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur. He looked in a great rhythm and hit the right areas to take wickets at regular intervals on the turning track.

At the end of Day 1, Jadeja reflected on his memorable performance and said he worked hard on his fitness in the last few months at NCA to get back into the side.

“Very happy with the way I was bowling. I was enjoying my bowling. Playing after 5 months, playing Test cricket, it’s tough. I was prepared for it and I was working hard on my fitness as well as on my skills at NCA," Jadeja told broadcasters.

Jadeja proved his match witness while playing in Ranji Trophy for Saurashtra where he bowled big spells and claimed a seven-wicket haul. The southpaw said that bowling long spells in Ranji Trophy clash boosted his confidence.

“I played a first-class game (Ranji) after a long time and I bowled almost 42 overs. It gave me a lot of confidence to come here and play a Test match," he said.

Jadeja further talked about the Nagpur surface and said that he was targeting the stump-to-stump line to take wickets.

“There was no bounce on the wicket, I was targeting the stump-to-stump line. The odd ball was spinning and the odd ball was going straight. Being a left-arm spinner, if you get batsmen out caught behind or stumped, you always give credit to the ball. In Test match cricket, whatever wicket you take, you are happy with that. " he added.

“I was working hard on my bowling when I was in Bangalore at the NCA. I was bowling 10-12 hours everyday and that helped me a lot. I was working on my rhythm because I knew that I have to play Test match and I have to bowl long spells," he concluded.

