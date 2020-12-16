- 2nd Test - 1 Jan, ThuMatch Ended460/10(114.0) RR 4.04
IND vs AUS 2020, 1st Test Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch India vs Australia Live Streaming Online
IND vs AUS 1st Test Full Schedule and Match Timings in India: Check IND vs AUS match dates and timings, Fixtures, Live Streaming, When and Where to Watch tomorrow's match online. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: India will be taking on Australia in the first Test from tomorrow at Adelaide Oval. Both the team teams are going to play four-match Test series, called Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The first Test will conclude on December 21. It will be a day-night match played with the pink ball. The visitors will be playing with the pink ball for the second time.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: December 16, 2020, 11:01 AM IST
Before the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, both the teams faced each other in three-match each One-Day International (ODI) and T20I series. Australia won the ODI series 2-1, while India clinched the T20I series winning two of the three matches and losing the remaining.
Injury of players like David Warner, Will Puckovski and Cameron Green is a cause for concern for the hosts, while India will also have to look for a player who could fill the place of India skipper Virat Kohli, who will not be available after the first Test. The visitors will be relying on the likes of KL Rahul and Shubman Gill for the cover when Kohli leaves.
Cricket fans in India will be able to watch the first Test from 9.30 am IST.
When will the 1st Test match between India (IND) and Australia (AUS) start?
The first Test match will be played from December 17 to December 21.
Where will the 1st Test match between India (IND) and Australia (AUS) be played?
The 1st Test match between India (IND) and Australia (AUS) will be played at the Adelaide Oval.
What time will the 1st Test match between India (IND) and Australia (AUS) begin?
The match will begin at 9.30 am Indian Standard Time (IST).
Which TV channels will broadcast the 1st Test match between India (IND) and Australia (AUS)?
All the matches of the India tour of Australia 2020 are being broadcasted on Sony SIX, Sony TEN 1 and Sony TEN 3.
How do I watch the live streaming of the 1st Test match between India (IND) and Australia (AUS)?
The live streaming for all matches of the India tour of Australia 2020 can be watched online on SonyLIV.
IND vs AUS first Test, India probable playing XI against Australia: Shubman Gill or Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant(WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, and Umesh Yadav
IND vs AUS first Test, Australia probable playing XI against India: Marcus Harris, Joe Burns, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Travis Head, Matthew Wade, Tim Paine(C and WK), Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2793
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6481
|270
|3
|India
|9966
|269
|4
|Pakistan
|6824
|262
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking