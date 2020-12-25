IND vs AUS 2020 2nd Test Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch India vs Australia Boxing Day Test at Melbourne

India will be taking on Australia in the second Test from tomorrow at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The Boxing Day Test will be played between December 26 to 30,2020.

In the second Test of the four-match Test series of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, India will be keen to bounce back against Australia. After their debacle at Adelaide and the likes of Virat Kohli and Mohammed Shami absent for the rest of the series, the visitors will now be led by Ajinkya Rahane. They will also look to make amends to their opening pair as Shubham Gill is most likely to replace Prithvi Shaw.

On the other hand, the hosts will be high on confidence after having tamed the visitors to an eight-wicket victory in the first pink-ball Test. Australian bowlers wreaked havoc on day three of the Adelaide Test. The duo of Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood shared nine wickets between themselves in the second innings as India were reduced to 36 for nine in their second innings.

While both teams have injury concerns, as Mohammed Shami has been ruled out for the rest of the series. However, India can breathe easy as the likes of Shubham Gill making his debut and KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja making a comeback.

Australia, on the other hand, will miss the services of David Warner and Sean Abbott in the second Test against India.

Cricket fans in India will be able to watch the first Test from 5.00 am IST.

When will the 2nd Test match between India (IND) and Australia (AUS) start?

The second Test match will be played from December 26 to December 30.

Where will the 2nd Test match between India (IND) and Australia (AUS) be played?

The 2nd Test match between India (IND) and Australia (AUS) will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

What time will the 2nd Test match between India (IND) and Australia (AUS) begin?

The match will begin at 5.00 am Indian Standard Time (IST).

Which TV channels will broadcast the 1st Test match between India (IND) and Australia (AUS)?

All the Test matches of the India tour of Australia 2020-21 will be broadcasted on Sony SIX, Sony TEN 1 and Sony TEN 3.

How do I watch the live streaming of the 2nd Test match between India (IND) and Australia (AUS)?

The live streaming for all matches of the India tour of Australia 2020-21 can be watched online on SonyLIV.

IND vs AUS 2nd Test, India probable playing XI against Australia: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shubman Gill, Ajinkya Rahane (C), Rishabh Pant (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav

IND vs AUS 2nd Test, Australia probable playing XI against India: Joe Burns, Matt Wade, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Tim Paine (C, WK), Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood