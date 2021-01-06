- 2nd Test - 03 - 07 Jan, 2021Match Ended297/10(83.5) RR 3.54186/10(81.4) RR 2.28
PAK
NZ659/6(158.5) RR 4.15
New Zealand beat Pakistan by an innings and 176 runs
- 2nd Test - 03 - 07 Jan, 2021Match Ended157/10(40.3) RR 3.88211/10(56.5) RR 3.71
SL
SA302/10(75.4) RR 3.9967/0(13.2) RR 5.03
South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 10 wickets
IND vs AUS 2020, 3rd Test Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch India vs Australia Live Streaming Online
Know when and where to watch the live streaming of the third match in the Border-Gavaskar Test Series between India and Australia
- Trending Desk
- Updated: January 6, 2021, 6:15 PM IST
India will take on hosts Australia in the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy from Thursday, January 7, at the Sydney Cricket Ground in the annual Pink Test. Despite registering one of their poorest performances and a humiliating loss in the first Test at Adelaide, India made a strong comeback securing a memorable eight-wicket win in the second Test at Melbourne to level the four-match Test series by 1-1.
Also read: Rohit Sharma in for Mayank Agarwal; Debut for Navdeep Saini as India Announce Playing XI for SCG Test
Meanwhile, Australia will be rooting to bounce after a dismal show at Melbourne. The hosts will welcome the return of David Warner and Will Pucovski in Thursday’s Test. They will take positives from the second Test and will aim to take a 2-1 lead ahead of the fourth Test.
Both sides have announced few key changes to their playing XI. India will welcome the return of Rohit Sharma to squad and he has been named the vice-captain for the remaining two Test matches against Australia. Navdeep Saini will make his debut in the long format of the game. He replaces pacer Umesh Yadav, who sustained an injury and has been ruled out of the series.
Also read: Sydney Baby Store Owner Counters Allegations of Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya's Bio-bubble Breach
David Warner and Will Pucovski return will bolster their chances in the pink ball Test. With Pucovski’s probable return, Joe Burns got dropped from the Australian squad.
Indian’s look capable of getting another win, however the Aussies cannot be ruled out to register another win at home.
When will the 3rd Test match between India (IND) and Australia (AUS) start?
The third Test match will be played from January 7-11, 2021.
Where will the 3rd Test match between India (IND) and Australia (AUS) be played?
The 3rd Test match between India and Australia will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).
What time will the 3rd Test match between India (IND) and Australia (AUS) begin?
The match will begin at 5.00 am Indian Standard Time (IST).
Which TV channels will broadcast the 3rd Test match between India (IND) and Australia (AUS)?
The four-match Test series of the India tour of Australia 2020-21 will be telecasted live on Sony SIX, Sony TEN 1 and Sony TEN 3.
How do I watch the live streaming of the 3rd Test match between India (IND) and Australia (AUS)?
The live streaming for all matches of the India tour of Australia 2020-21 can be watched online on SonyLIV.
IND vs AUS 3rd Test, India probable playing XI against Australia: Ajinkya Rahane (C), Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj
IND vs AUS 3rd Test, Australia probable playing XI against India: David Warner, Will Pucovski, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head or Cameron Green, Matthew Wade, Tim Paine (C, WK), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2793
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking