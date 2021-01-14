IND vs AUS 2020, 4th Test Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch India vs Australia Live Streaming Online

Know when and where to watch the live streaming of IND vs AUS 2020, 4th Test. The series currently stands at 1-1, with Australia winning the first and India second

After securing a sensational draw in the third Test at Sydney, India will look to upstage Australia in the four-match series deciding final fixture of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at The Gabba on Friday, January 15.

The series currently stands at 1-1, with Australia winning the first and India second. Ajinkya Rahane-led Team India will not only look to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, but also prove the critics wrong by upstaging the formidable Australians in their own backyard with a depleted squad.

As all roads now lead to Brisbane, Rahane will have a chance to retain the trophy for a second time. However, couple of issues may act as a roadblock in their quest. The first being to field 11 fit players to endure the five-day affair as injuries have taken a toll on the team in the competitive tour Down Under. Second – the Aussies have an impeccable record at the Gabba, the last time any touring side tasted victory here was way back in 1988.

Due to a slew of injuries within its ranks, India are expected to make a host of forced changes. In the wake of Jasprit Bumrah's injury, there is a probability of either Shardul Thakur or T Natarajan to replace the Mumbai seamer,while it is a toss between Washington Sundar or Kuldeep Yadav to replace Ravindra Jadeja. Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant, R Ashwin will be monitored before the Gabba fixture.

The Aussies will miss the services of Will Pucovski. He’s been ruled out due to a shoulder injury.

When will the India (IND) vs Australia (AUS) 4th Test start?

The 4th Test match will be played from January 15-19, 2021.

Where will the India (IND) vs Australia (AUS) 4th Test be played?

The 4th Test match will be played at The Gabba, in Brisbane.

When will the India (IND) vs Australia (AUS) 4th Test begin?

The match will begin at 5.30 am Indian Standard Time (IST).

Which TV channels will broadcast the 4th Test match between India (IND) and Australia (AUS)?

The four-match Test series of the India tour of Australia 2020-21 will be telecasted live on Sony SIX, Sony TEN 1 and Sony TEN 3.

How do I watch the live streaming of the 4th Test match between India (IND) and Australia (AUS)?

The live streaming for all matches of the India tour of Australia 2020-21 can be watched online on SonyLIV.

IND vs AUS 4th Test, India probable playing XI against Australia: Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Mayank Agarwal or Wriddhiman Saha, Rishabh Pant, Shardul Thakur, Ravichandran Ashwin, T Natarajan or Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini

IND vs AUS 4th Test, Australia probable playing XI against India: Matthew Wade, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Tim Paine, Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood