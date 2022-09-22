IND vs AUS 2022: 'Everything Rohit Sharma Did Was Right But Australia Had an Answer For Everything'

Former India batter Ajay Jadeja said that he felt bad for skipper Rohit Sharma as his plans failed against Australia in the first ODI at PCA Stadium, Mohali. India posted a daunting total of 208/6 in 20 overs but the bowlers had a forgettable day except for Axar Patel, as they failed to defend the target and lost the match by 4 wickets. Axar claimed three wickets for just 17 runs, while other bowlers had a 10 or plus economy rate.

Harshal Patel and Bhuvneshwar Kumar leaked too many runs in the death over which helped Australia tighten their grip in the chase.

Only less than a month is left for the T20 World Cup and India have yet not finalised their ideal playing XI and the problems only increased after the first T20I against Australia.

Jadeja was critical of India’s bowlers as he said that Australia had no problems chasing the target apart from Axar’s overs.

“I am trying to think of a situation where India had a chance, except for when Axar Patel was bowling. And he also didn’t bowl at a stretch. Except for those overs, there was no problem that Australia had. They didn’t even have to take any chances,” Jadeja said on Cricbuzz.

The former cricketer further said that there was not one stage which he can pick where the game went wrong for the hosts.

“India carried on with the plans that they had when they took those wickets and it just didn’t work. It’s really difficult to figure out where did we go wrong because, throughout that innings, we went wrong. There is no one stage I can pick and say something could have been done differently,” he added.



Jadeja further pointed out that Yuzvendra Chahal has not been at his best in the past few games. He also feels that Australia had answers for everything Rohit did as a skipper.

“At the start maybe I would have pointed out bowling Axar Patel (as the problem) because the ball was seaming but he ended up with the best figures. He looked like he was playing a different game to the others. Chahal has had a few games where things haven’t gone his way. I feel for Rohit Sharma, everything he did was right but Australia had an answer for everything,” he said.

