IND vs AUS 2022: Mohammed Shami Out of Australia Series After Testing Positive For Covid

Mohammed Shami has reportedly tested positive for covid-19 and hasn’t travelled with the India squad to Mohali where the first contest of the upcoming three-match series will be played against Australia. As per a report in Cricbuzz, Shami will be replaced by Umesh Yadav.

It’s a major setback for Shami who was in line to play his first T20I after the world cup last year in UAE. He had been named in both the T20I squads for the Australia and South Africa series and is in the standby list for the T20 World Cup beginning next month.

Shami’s replacement Umesh was playing for Middlesex in the England’s Royal one-day cup but a quad injury ended his stint early. He was expected to undergo rehabilitation for it at the National Cricket Academy but now may link up with the India squad for the Australia T20Is.

“Middlesex Cricket regrets to announce that we have been made aware that Umesh Yadav will not be returning to London to finish the season with the Club and will play no further part in Middlesex’s County Championship run in due to an ongoing injury to his quad muscle,” a statement from the club read.

Umesh picked up the injury while playing in Middlesex’s last home Royal London Cup match of the season against Gloucestershire and was forced to leave the field of play.

The 34-year-old last played a T20I for India in February 2019 but has been a regular in IPL. He represented Kolkata Knight Riders last season, finishing as their second highest wicket-taker with 16 scalps in 12 matches.

India’s updated squad for Australia T20Is: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav

