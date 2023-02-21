IND vs AUS 2023: Can't Predict 4-0 Because Australia's Dressing Room Still Has Individuals, Says Gautam Gambhir

Veteran India opener Gautam Gambhir suggested that Australia can still make a comeback in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy as he walked down memory lane citing India’s historic victory over Australia at Eden Gardens in 2001. Legendary India batters VVS Laxman (281) and Rahul Dravid (180) shared a 376 runs stand for the fifth wicket to set up a sensational victory.

Rohit Sharma and Co. registered dominant victories in the first two matches to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with an unassailable 2-0 lead in the four-game series.

Two more matches are still to be played in the series, which will be held in Indore and Ahmedabad respectively. One more win and India will seal their second successive World Test Championship (WTC) final spot, which will be held at The Oval in London from June 8.

“If one of them scores a double century, you would remember Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman did that when India were down and out, one player scored a 280 (281) and another scored a 150 (180) after a follow-on and India won the series. Such things have happened. So you can’t count them out but technically, there are a lot of issues," Gambhir was quoted as saying by Star Sports.

Gambhir said that Australia have strong individuals in their dressing room who can help them bounce back in the remaining two Tests as he can’t predict a 4-0 victory at the moment for India.

“I cannot predict if it will be 4-0 because this dressing room still has individuals — Steve Smith, Labuschagne, Usman Khawaja — the batting will be extremely dependent on these three players if David Warner doesn’t play."

“I believe you cannot teach defense to these batters now. If you try to improve your technique in the middle of the series, you won’t even score the 260 and 120 you scored. Only individual performances can help Australia stage a comeback and not a collective performance."

“There are a lot of players in that dressing room who will have so many self-doubts that it will be extremely difficult to recover from that. Imagine if Usman Khawaja scores a double hundred or Steve Smith individually scores a century or 150, then Australia can achieve those scores but technically, I don’t see them coming back," he concluded.

