IND vs AUS 2023: Cricket Australia Tries to Mock India With ‘36 All-out’ Video, Aakash Chopra Hits Back

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy is yet to kick off but the banter between India and Australia seems to have already started well ahead of the Test series. The official Twitter handle of Cricket Australia posted a video of India’s dismal batting performance against the Aussies during the Adelaide Test in December 2020. In the clip, Team India can be seen getting bowled out for a miserable total of 36. “All out for 36. The Border-Gavaskar Trophy starts on Thursday,” read the caption.

Needless to say, the tweet did not go down well with the Indian cricket fraternity.

Former India batter Aakash Chopra, however, did not waste much time in issuing a prompt response. Chopra, in his befitting reply, reminded the final outcome of the Test series in 2020-21. “And the series score-line? Just Asking,” Aakash Chopra wrote.

India played really well, don't forget Virat had left the series in between due to his family commitments but even then they managed to win it gracefully.— M Wasif Bhatti (@wasif80) February 6, 2023

Aakash Chopra’s post triggered a buzz as cricket fans shared their views on the action-packed rivalry between India and Australia.

One social media user pointed out, “India played really well, don’t forget Virat Kohli had left the series midway due to his family commitments. But even then they managed to win it gracefully.”

Another fan had a different take on the matter. “Series will be won and lost, after all it’s a team sport. But no one can erase the embarrassment of 36 all out. Try what you can,” the comment read.

Series will be won and lost after all its a team sport..But none can erase the embarrassment of 36 All Out..Try what you can…— SledgeBro (@wrongun_zooter) February 6, 2023

Another person cheekily commented, “Would love to get out for 36 again and again and again, if we are winning the series, in Australia or anywhere on Earth.”

Will love to get out for 36 again and again and again, if we are winning the series, in Australia or anywhere on earth.— Ashish Jha (@DareToZlaataan) February 6, 2023

Another Twitter user hilariously wrote, “And the rest is history.”

And the rest is history 😂— Advertisement (@laxmikanta600) February 6, 2023

India had kicked off the series against Australia on a poor note after enduring an eight-wicket defeat in the first Test in December 2020. However, the visitors scripted an epic comeback to seal the Test series. India emerged victorious 2-1 in the four-match Test series.

India and Australia, the two eternal rivals, are now once again prepared to square up in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy slated to start on February 9 at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. After the completion of the Tests, Team India will host the Aussies for a four-match ODI series.

