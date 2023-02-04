IND vs AUS 2023: Curators Asked to Prepare Pitches For 'Good Test Cricket' Across Five Days

Judging by how things have transpired since Australia landed in India, they are certain that a trial by spin awaits them. That they were expecting this to be the case was clear when their squad was packed with spinners led by the experienced Nathan Lyon.

Images of Australian team using a roughed up pitch to help their batters get used to the impending challenge have gone viral on social media. And then there’s the case of the tourists employing local talent, one of them a carbon copy of Ravichandran Ashwin to fine-tune their techniques.

All this points towards one scenario: The Aussies are anticipating rank turners.

However, a report claims otherwise.

As per The Times of India, the curators of the four venues scheduled to play host to the Border Gavaskar Trophy Tests have been asked to prepare pitches that will ensure ‘good Test cricket’ across five days.

Now make of this what you will.

For the record, Nagpur, Delhi, Dharamsala and Ahmedabad will be hosting the four Tests in that order.

However, for India it’s a tricky proposition. Spinners, as has been the case with Indian pitches, have been the enforcers in recent years.

Dishing out spin-friendly pitches could backfire as well. Long gone are the days when Indian batters were known for handling spinners better than others.

The Bangladesh tour in December was the latest reminder despite India completing a 2-0 clean sweep.

Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel are expected to lead the spin department. For Australia, a major portion of the bowling will have to be handled by Lyon but he has company in Ashton Agar, Mitchell Swepson and rookie Todd Murphy.

India too have started their preparations and will be aiming to keep hold of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Former Australia captain Greg Chappell though thinks that the Rohit Sharma-led side is a bit vulnerable considering their fitness concerns.

“Australia can win this series. India are more vulnerable at home than they have been for some time due to injuries to key players like Rishbah Pant, Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah. They will rely heavily on Virat Kohli," Chappell wrote for Sydney Morning Herald.

