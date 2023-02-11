Explained: How Team India Can Qualify for WTC Final After Defeating Australia in 1st Test

Ravichandran Ashwin picked up a fifer, and Ravindra Jadeja continued his sublime form having taken a five-wicket haul earlier as the Indian cricket team defeated outclassed Australia, beating them by an innings and 132 runs in the first Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023.

As a result, Rohit Sharma and Co have boosted their chances of making it to the final of the World Test Championship 2021-23, which will take place at the Oval from June 7.

After their emphatic win over Australia, hosts India remain in second place in the latest WTC standings, however, they have taken a step closer to qualifying for the summit clash directly.

Before the start of the Border Gavaskar Trophy, India were in second place in the WTC standings, having 58.93% points and while their position hasn’t changed, Rohit’s side has edged closer to a spot in the final as they increased the gap between themselves and third-placed Sri Lanka.

India rose to 61.67 PCT, while Sri Lanka remain at 53.33% PCT. The league leaders Australia needed just a solitary win in the four-match Test series to confirm their berth in the WTC final, are still way ahead of the chasing pack, but their PCT went down from 75.56 per cent to 70.83 after the defeat in Nagpur.

The Indian team still need to win at least two of the three remaining matches in the ongoing series to make it into their second successive WTC final, having finished second best to New Zealand last time around.

Meanwhile talking about the first Test, India dominated the match from the get-go, first they restricted the visiting side to a paltry 177-run total in their first innings with Jadeja wreaking havoc upon his return to international cricket following a long-time injury absence.

In reply, India recorded a total of 400 runs, riding high on skipper Rohit’s century, and the likes of Axar Patel (84 off 174) and Jadeja (70 off 185) also contributed with the bat.

Australia were under the cosh as they came out to bat in the second innings but the entire side was bowled out in just 1 session courtesy of Ashwin’s five-wicket haul, while Jadeja and Mohammed Shami also chipped in with two wickets each.

With a 1-0 lead in the series, both teams will turn their attention to the second Test match which will take place in Delhi from 17-21 February.

