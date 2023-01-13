IND vs AUS 2023: I've Adapted my Game to Try And Foil a Few of R Ashwin's Ideas - Marnus Labuschagne

Premier Australia batter Marnus Labuschagne has suggested that he has made some changes to his batting to tackle the mastery of veteran India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin in the upcoming Border Gavaskar Trophy. Labuschagne has a decent batting record against India with 464 runs in 5 Tests but he has yet to play a match in Indian conditions.

The upcoming Border Gavaskar Trophy is going to be extremely crucial for India to get a place in the World Test Championship Final. Australia have almost sealed their place in the WTC final but the four-match series will be a chance for them to improve their recent record against India.

Ashwin is going to be extremely crucial for the hosts as he has claimed 50 wickets against Australia in the home conditions including 5 five-wicket hauls.

ICC number 1 ranked Test batter Labuschagne is excited to play against Ashwin and said facing him will be like a good game of chess.

“Since then [the last series] I’ve already started thinking. I’ve changed some of my game because of what I’ve heard about Ashwin and how he bowled to me. I’ve adapted my game to try and foil a few of his ideas and ways he goes about it, so it’s going to be a lovely game of chess and I can’t wait for it," Labuschagne was quoted as saying.

Labuschagne, who is currently playing in BBL, stated that the preparations for the crucial Test series against India started far back.

“The preparation starts so far back. People think, right now it’s Big Bash then you start thinking - but the thinking happens way ahead. You start processing everything in your mind, you go through every scenario of what bowler you are going to come across,” he stated.

The premier Aussie batter further opened up on his planning process for any battle.

“I’ve already thought about my plans, so now it’s just about executing. Finding out, ‘That works, that doesn’t work. How can that part of my game fit in?’, and just piece the puzzle together and make sure the puzzle is ready when it’s game time. That’s the key, and that’s how all preparation happens," Labuschagne added.

