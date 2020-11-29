India will be up against Australia in the second ODI in Sydney.

Ind vs Aus 2nd ODI Dream11 Predictions, Ind vs Aus 2020, India vs Australia: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | India will take on Australia in the second ODI of the three-match series at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Sunday (November 29). Australia are already 1-0 up in the series having won the first ODI at the SCG by 66 runs on Friday (November 27).

It is a must-win game for Virat Kohli’s boys if they want to keep the ODI series alive.

IND vs AUS 1st T20, India vs Australia Live Streaming

All matches of India vs Australia 2020 series will be broadcasted Live by Sony Six, Sony ESPN in India and on SonyLiv App as well as SonyLiv.com.

Ind vs Aus 2nd ODI, India vs Australia: Live Score/ Scorecard (FOLLOW LIVE HERE)

Ind vs Aus 2nd ODI, India vs Australia: Match Details

November 29 - 09:10 am Indian Standard Time (IST) at Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney

Ind vs Aus 2nd ODI, Ind vs Aus 2020, Dream11 team for India vs Australia

Ind vs Aus 2nd ODI, Ind vs Aus 2020, Dream11 team for India vs Australia captain: Virat Kohli

Ind vs Aus 2nd ODI, Ind vs Aus 2020, Dream11 team for India vs Australia vice-captain: Aaron Finch

Ind vs Aus 2nd ODI, Ind vs Aus 2020, Dream11 team for India vs Australia wicketkeeper: KL Rahul

Ind vs Aus 2nd ODI, Ind vs Aus 2020, Dream11 team for India vs Australia batsmen: Steve Smith, Shikhar Dhawan, David Warner, Shreyas Iyer

Ind vs Aus 2nd ODI, Ind vs Aus 2020, Dream11 team for India vs Australia all-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Glenn Maxwell, Hardik Pandya

Ind vs Aus 2nd ODI, Ind vs Aus 2020, Dream11 team for India vs Australia bowlers: Mitchell Starc, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, Josh Hazlewood

Ind vs Aus 2nd ODI, Ind vs Aus 2020, Dream11 team for India vs Australia, India playing 11 against Australia: Mayank Agarwal, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (Captain), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, T Natarajan/ Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, and Jasprit Bumrah.

Australia playing 11 against India: David Warner, Aaron Finch (Captain), Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Marcus Stoinis/ Ashton Agar/Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey (WK), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, and Adam Zampa.