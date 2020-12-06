IND vs AUS 2nd T20I: India Opt to Bowl; Shardul Thakur in for Ravindra Jadeja; Matthew Wade to Lead Australia

CRICKETNEXT

India won the toss and opted to field in the second and penultimate T20 International against Australia here on Sunday. India made three changes with Yuzvendra Chahal, Shardul Thakur, and Shreyas Iyer replacing an injured Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, and Manish Pandey respectively.

India won the toss and opted to field in the second and penultimate T20 International against Australia here on Sunday. India made three changes with Yuzvendra Chahal, Shardul Thakur, and Shreyas Iyer replacing an injured Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, and Manish Pandey respectively. In the Australia XI, injured captain Aaron Finch, Josh Hazlewood, and Mitchell Starc are out, and playing in place of them are Daniel Sams, Marcus Stoinis, and Andrew Tye.

Matthew Wade is leading Australia in the absence of Finch. The visiting Indians lead the three-match series 1-0.

Teams:

Australia: D Arcy Short, Marcus Stoinis, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Moises Henriques, Matthew Wade (w/c), Daniel Sams, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Swepson, Adam Zampa, Andrew Tye

India: KL Rahul (w), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, T Natarajan, Yuzvendra Chahal.

