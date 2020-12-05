IND vs AUS 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch India vs Australia Live Streaming Online

IND vs AUS 2nd T20I Full Schedule and Match Timings in India: Check IND vs AUS match dates and timings, Fixtures, Live Streaming, When and Where to Watch tomorrow's match online.

After losing the first T20 international game, hosts Australia will take on India in the second T20I of the three-match series between the two at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). The India vs Australia 2nd T20I match is scheduled to start at 1:40pm IST. India defeated Australia in the first T20I by 11 runs to go 1-0 up in the series. While KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja’s brilliant knocks helped Team India post 161 runs, Yuzvendra Chahal’s three for 25 and T20I debutant T Natarajan’s three wicket haul helped them successfully defend the 161 total. Due to their superb bowling spells, the hosts were restricted to 151 for seven in the allotted 20 overs.

The second T20I game will be a must win game for hosts while India will be rooting for a second win and seal the series 2-0. With both teams eyeing a win in this fixture, fans will be treated for an exciting game of T20 on Sunday.

When will the 2nd T20I match between India (IND) vs Australia (AUS) start?

The third ODI match will be played on Sunday, December 6.

Where will the 1st T20I match between India (IND) vs Australia (AUS) be played?

The match will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney.

What time will the 1st T20I match between India (IND) vs Australia (AUS) begin?

The match will begin at 1:40 pm Indian Standard Time (IST)

Which TV channels will broadcast the 1st T20I match between India (IND) vs Australia (AUS)?

All matches of the India tour of Australia 2020 will be broadcasted on Sony SIX, Sony TEN 1 and Sony TEN 3.

How do I watch the live streaming of the third ODI match between India (IND) vs Australia (AUS)?

All matches of the India tour of Australia 2020 can be watched online on SonyLIV.

India vs Australia Playing XIs

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Hardik Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, T Natarajan

Australia: D Arcy Short, Aaron Finch(c), Matthew Wade(w), Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Moises Henriques, Mitch Swepson, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Pat Cummins