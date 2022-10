Jasprit Bumrah’s fitness status will be a matter of attention when an out-of-sorts Indian team will look at course correction options against Australia in the second T20 International and strive to keep the three-match series alive, in Nagpur on Friday. Will India be able to bounce back?

Watch this special match preview by the Cricketnext team and Chetan Narula.

