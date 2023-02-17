IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: Ashwin Dismisses Labuschagne, Smith within 3 Deliveries to Jolt Australia - WATCH

Ravichandran Ashwin on Friday proved again why he is considered one of the biggest threats to Australia in the longest format. During the first innings of the Delhi Test, the veteran off-spinner got rid of Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith in a gap of three deliveries. Ashwin trapped the Australia No.3 in front and then, induced an outside edge off Smith to take him down for a 2-ball duck.

Marnus was Ashwin’s first victim in the morning session of day one. The former looked in a great space of mind, getting a positive start with 18 runs off 24 balls. But the ace Indian tweaker did his trick with a straighter delivery from around the wicket. The umpire initially ruled it out which made Ashwin approach his skipper for the DRS.

IND v AUS: 2nd Test, Day 1 - LIVE

Three reds on ball-tracking ended Marnus’ knock while Smith made his way to the crease. Considered one of the finest players of spin in the Aussie camp, Steve Smith received a loud cheer from the Indian cricket fans but his outing lasted just two deliveries.

The former Australian captain edged the delivery, which relatively remained low, straight into wicketkeeper KS Bharat’s gloves and walked off the field with his shoulders down.

The quick dismissals of Labuschagne and Smith meant that Australia would go for lunch at a score of 94/3. Usman Khawaja, who had an lbw decision against him overturned before the break, was on 50 with Travis Head on one at the other end.

ALSO READ | KL Rahul Takes Stunning Catch to Remove Usman Khawaja for Ravindra Jadeja’s 250th Test Wicket

On a pitch which gave spinners plenty of turn, bounce and grip, Australia survived a fiery opening spell from Mohammed Siraj for a 50-run opening partnership. But India came back courtesy of Ravichandran Ashwin and Mohammed Shami to get three wickets at the end of the first session on day one.

Get the latest Cricket News here