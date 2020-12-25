IND vs AUS 2nd Test Dream11 Predictions, India vs Australia at Melbourne: Best Picks for Captain, Vice-Captain

- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueMatch Ended173/7(20.0) RR 8.65
NZ
PAK177/6(20.0) RR 8.65
Pakistan beat New Zealand by 4 wickets
- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunMatch Ended163/6(20.0) RR 8.15
PAK
NZ164/1(20.0) RR 8.15
New Zealand beat Pakistan by 9 wickets
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Centurion
- 2nd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 7 Jan, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 1st ODI - 8 Jan, FriUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jan, SunUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 12 Jan, TueUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st Test - 14 Jan, ThuUp Next
SL
ENG
09:30 IST - Galle
- 4th ODI - 14 Jan, ThuUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st ODI - 18 Jan, MonUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st ODI - 20 Jan, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Mirpur
- 2nd ODI - 21 Jan, ThuUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd Test - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
SL
ENG
09:30 IST - Galle
- 2nd ODI - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Mirpur
- 3rd ODI - 23 Jan, SatUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 25 Jan, MonUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Chattogram
- 1st Test - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
PAK
SA
09:00 IST - Karachi
- 1st Test - 3 Feb, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
09:30 IST - Chattogram
- 2nd Test - 4 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
09:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- 1st Test - 5 Feb, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd Test - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
BAN
WI
09:30 IST - Mirpur
- 1st T20 - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
14:00 IST - Lahore
- 2nd Test - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd T20 - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
PAK
SA
14:00 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20 - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
14:00 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
IND vs AUS 2nd Test Dream11 Predictions, India vs Australia at Melbourne: Best Picks for Captain, Vice-Captain
IND vs AUS Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction /` IND vs AUS Dream11 Best Picks / IND vs AUS Dream11 Captain / IND vs AUS Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: December 25, 2020, 10:14 AM IST
IND vs AUS Dream11 Predictions, 2nd Test, India vs Australia: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | The second Test between India and Australia is set to commence on Saturday, December 26 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.
INDIA vs AUSTRALIA FULL COVERAGE | INDIA vs AUSTRALIA FULL SCHEDULE
The hosts will be high on confidence ahead of the iconic Boxing Day Test fixture, as they literally bulldozed the visitors in Adelaide to clinch the pink-ball Test. The Aussies made a strong comeback despite conceding a sizeable lead in the first innings with a superb bowling performance to win the match by eight wickets.
Australia's Dominance in the 2000s, Shane Warne's 700th and the Thriller of 1982 - 10 Interesting Boxing Day Test Numbers
On the other hand, India recorded their most embarrassing loss in the long format and their woes don’t seem to end there. Going into the Boxing Day match, they will be bereft of services of skipper Virat Kohli, who’ll be heading back home, and Mohammed Shami is also ruled out for the rest of the series due to an injury.
Will Shubman Gill Replace Prithvi Shaw and Risabh Pant come in for Wriddhiman Saha? Three Other Changes Predicted For XI in Melbourne
The Aussies have a 1-0 lead in the four-match Test series.
IND vs AUS, 2nd Test, India vs Australia Live Streaming
All matches of India vs Australia 2020 series will be broadcasted Live by Sony Six, Sony ESPN in India and on SonyLiv App as well as SonyLiv.com
Team India Has Had Quite A Few Memorable Outings At MCG
Ind vs Aus 2nd Test, India vs Australia: Live Score/ Scorecard
Follow it here: https://www.news18.com/cricketnext/cricket-live-scorecard/
IND vs AUS 2nd Test, India vs Australia: Match Details
December 26-30, 2020 - 05:00 am Indian Standard Time (IST) at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne.
From First Win At MCG to Historic Triumph of 2018-19 - India's Glorious Moments Down Under
IND vs AUS 2nd Test, India vs Australia 2020-21, Dream11 team for India vs Australia
IND vs AUS 2nd Test Dream11 team for India vs Australia captain: Tim Paine
IND vs AUS 2nd Test Dream11 team for India vs Australia vice-captain: KL Rahul
IND vs AUS 2nd Test Dream11 team for India vs Australia wicketkeeper: Rishabh Pant
IND vs AUS IND vs AUS 2nd Test Dream11 team for India vs Australia batsmen: Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Cheteshwar Pujara
IND vs AUS IND vs AUS 2nd Test Dream11 team for India vs Australia all-rounders: Cameron Green, Ravichandran Ashwin
IND vs AUS IND vs AUS 2nd Test Dream11 team for India vs Australia bowlers: Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Jasprit Bumrah
IND vs AUS 2nd Test match, India probable playing 11 against Australia: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shubman Gill, Ajinkya Rahane (C), Rishabh Pant (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav
IND vs AUS 2nd Test, Australia probable playing 11 against India: Joe Burns, Matt Wade, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Tim Paine (C, WK), Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood
IND vs AUS Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction /` IND vs AUS Dream11 Best Picks / IND vs AUS Dream11 Captain / IND vs AUS Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2793
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking