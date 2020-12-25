IND vs AUS 2nd Test Dream11 Predictions, India vs Australia at Melbourne: Best Picks for Captain, Vice-Captain

IND vs AUS Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction /` IND vs AUS Dream11 Best Picks / IND vs AUS Dream11 Captain / IND vs AUS Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

IND vs AUS Dream11 Predictions, 2nd Test, India vs Australia: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | The second Test between India and Australia is set to commence on Saturday, December 26 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

The hosts will be high on confidence ahead of the iconic Boxing Day Test fixture, as they literally bulldozed the visitors in Adelaide to clinch the pink-ball Test. The Aussies made a strong comeback despite conceding a sizeable lead in the first innings with a superb bowling performance to win the match by eight wickets.

On the other hand, India recorded their most embarrassing loss in the long format and their woes don’t seem to end there. Going into the Boxing Day match, they will be bereft of services of skipper Virat Kohli, who’ll be heading back home, and Mohammed Shami is also ruled out for the rest of the series due to an injury.

The Aussies have a 1-0 lead in the four-match Test series.

IND vs AUS, 2nd Test, India vs Australia Live Streaming

All matches of India vs Australia 2020 series will be broadcasted Live by Sony Six, Sony ESPN in India and on SonyLiv App as well as SonyLiv.com

Ind vs Aus 2nd Test, India vs Australia: Live Score/ Scorecard

Follow it here: https://www.news18.com/cricketnext/cricket-live-scorecard/

IND vs AUS 2nd Test, India vs Australia: Match Details

December 26-30, 2020 - 05:00 am Indian Standard Time (IST) at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne.

IND vs AUS 2nd Test, India vs Australia 2020-21, Dream11 team for India vs Australia

IND vs AUS 2nd Test Dream11 team for India vs Australia captain: Tim Paine

IND vs AUS 2nd Test Dream11 team for India vs Australia vice-captain: KL Rahul

IND vs AUS 2nd Test Dream11 team for India vs Australia wicketkeeper: Rishabh Pant

IND vs AUS IND vs AUS 2nd Test Dream11 team for India vs Australia batsmen: Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Cheteshwar Pujara

IND vs AUS IND vs AUS 2nd Test Dream11 team for India vs Australia all-rounders: Cameron Green, Ravichandran Ashwin

IND vs AUS IND vs AUS 2nd Test Dream11 team for India vs Australia bowlers: Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Jasprit Bumrah

IND vs AUS 2nd Test match, India probable playing 11 against Australia: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shubman Gill, Ajinkya Rahane (C), Rishabh Pant (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav

IND vs AUS 2nd Test, Australia probable playing 11 against India: Joe Burns, Matt Wade, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Tim Paine (C, WK), Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood

