IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: Melbourne Weather Forecast and Pitch Report for India vs Australia

India vs Australia Melbourne Weather Forecast and Pitch Report | The 2nd Test match between India and Australia will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground at 5 am IST on Saturday. It is going to be a sunny day with mainly clear sky. The maximum temperature is expected to reach up to 27 degree Celsius, while the minimum temperature will be around 18 degrees. The chances of precipitation are very low. The humidity will be around 44 per cent while the wind speed is expected to be around 10 kmph. Overall, it is as good a day as any other for a good game of cricket.

India vs Australia Melbourne Pitch Report

It has been a long while since the last international Test was played at Melbourne Cricket Ground. The pitch is expected to be flat which might be difficult to bat on initially but after staying at the crease for a while and getting used to it the batsmen would feel more comfortable. Seamers can expect decent movement off the deck. Spinners will also have a fair amount of say as the pitch wears off after the first few sessions. Batting first would be the preferred choice here and hence the toss will play a crucial role.

There will be more than a few youngsters on the Indian side, who will be playing their first international Test at this venue. Players like KL Rahul, Shubham Gill and Mohammed Siraj have a huge opportunity to prove themselves among the best players against one of the toughest sides. Similarly, it is a huge occasion for Ajinkya Rahane, who will lead the side in absence of Virat Kohli.

The name of the game is patience and the youngsters would have to play with a kind of maturity fitting the occasion. The Indians would do well to avoid their mistakes from the first match.

Australia would be pumped up for the upcoming contest, riding on the confidence from the previous match. They would enjoy the familiar conditions of home which would certainly be a big advantage.

India vs Australia 2020 Live Streaming/Telecast Details

WHAT: India vs Australia

WHEN: December 26 at 05.00 AM IST

WHERE: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

TELECAST: Sony SIX, Sony TEN 1 and Sony TEN 3 HD/SD channels

LIVE STREAMING: SonyLiv

