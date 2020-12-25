IND vs AUS 2nd Test Playing XIs: Predicted XI for India vs Australia Boxing Day Test at Melbourne December 26

India vs Australia, 2nd Test, Predicted XI: The 2nd Test or the Boxing Day Test between India and Australia will begin a day after Christmas and will end a day before New Year’s Eve. After their humiliating loss in the first Test, India would be jonesing for a turnaround here. There are going to some major changes in the Indian side, the biggest of them being the absence of Virat Kohli. India will be missing their skipper and star batsman Kohli who went on paternity leave to attend the birth of his first child. Ajinkya Rahane will fill the role in the next three matches. He surely has a big responsibility on his shoulders.

Prithvi Shaw is highly unlikely to find a place in the playing XI after his abysmal performance in the first Test where he scored 0 and 4 in the two innings. Shubham Gill is expected to replace him. KL Rahul is also likely to make the eleven and Hanuma Vihari might be dropped.

On the bowling front, Mohammed Siraj might be included who will replace injured Mohammed Shami. It is a huge opportunity for the youngster, who missed his father’s funeral to serve his country.

Not much change is expected in the Australian side and almost all key players of the first match would be retained here. Tim Paine, who won the Player of the Match in the first side will lead the side. Matthew Wade and Joe Burns, who played well in the second innings, are likely to open. Pat Cummins, the highest wicket taker of the previous match, would lead the bowling charge, along with Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood.

The match will be played at 05:00 AM IST on Saturday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

India Possible Playing XI: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shubman Gill, Ajinkya Rahane, Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

Australia Possible Playing XI: Joe Burns, Matt Wade, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Tim Paine (WK), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood