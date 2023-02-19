'That's Leadership': Riteish Deshmukh Hails Rohit Sharma After He Sacrifices His Wicket in Pujara's 100th Test - WATCH

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma had to sacrifice his wicket after a mixup between him and Cheteshwar Pujara on Day 3 of the second Test between India and Australia in Delhi.

Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh meanwhile hailed the Indian skipper for his ‘leadership’ as he sacrificed his wicket in Pujara’s 100th Test.

Australia began Day 3 on top after having scored 61/1 at stumps on Day 2 as they restricted India to 262 runs in their first innings. Looking to extend their lead over the hosts, Pat Cummins’ side suffered an uncharacteristic collapse.

9 Australian batsmen departed in the space of 93 minutes as Ravindra Jadeja registered his career-best figures to rattle the visitors.

After Jadeja’s seven-wicket haul helped India to restrict Australia to a total of 113 runs, the hosts needed just 115 runs to win the second Test and take a 2-0 lead in the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023.

Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul came out for the chase but India lost Rahul early after which Cheteshwar Pujara joined the Indian skipper.

As the pair of them tried to rebuild and take their side closer to the win, there was a mix-up between Rohit and Pujara. The incident occurred on the penultimate ball of the seventh over of India’s inning.

Matthew Kuhnemann delivered a tossed-up delivered towards the leg stump which Rohit nudged towards on-side. They completed a single and while Pujara came back for the second run, Rohit stopped midway realising he had been late.

The 35-year-old was left with no choice but to walk back as Alex Carey rattled the stumps to give the visitors something to cheer for. The communication should have been better between the two senior Indian batsmen and Rohit clearly didn’t appear happy as he walked back after having gotten to a good start as he added 31 runs in just 20 balls.

Rohit Sharma, Leader of the pack! Despite batting so well, walked off after run out because this is Pujara’s 💯 th match@ImRo45 💙pic.twitter.com/bJAgA024Gb— JaswanthNtRohit ᴹⁱ🌊 (@AlapatiJaswanth) February 19, 2023

Rohit Sharma’s act of class didn’t go unnoticed as Riteish Deshmukh lauded the Indian skipper for his selfless sacrifice as it was Pujara’s 100th Test and he had earlier been dismissed for a duck in his previous inning.

“What @ImRo45 did for @cheteshwar1 that’s leadership," wrote the Bollywood actor on Twitter.

After the dismissal, Virat Kohli joined Pujara in the middle and the pair of them tried to rebuild for India. Kohli even notched his name in the history books as he became the fastest player to complete 25,000 international runs, surpassing legends such as Sachin Tendulkar, and Ricky Ponting among others.

