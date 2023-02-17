IND vs AUS 2nd Test: Shami Shines With Four-fer as India in Driver's Seat Against Australia on Day 1

Mohammed Shami led the bowling charge on Day 1 of the 2nd Test against Australia with a four-fer at Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi. Shami was incredible on a surface which many predicted to be spin-friendly. Shami took wickets at crucial junctures of the game to pin the Aussies down. He was well complimented by the star spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja who claimed three wickets each to restrict Australia to 263 on Day 1.

While Indian openers Rohit Sharma (13*) and KL Rahul (4*) batted cautiously in the last few overs to remain unbeaten as India posted 21* at stumps and trail Australia by 242 runs.

Meanwhile, Australia captain Pat Cummins won the toss once again and elected to bat first against India in New Delhi. However, Australia lost their star opener, David Warner, early for 15 as Shami got the better of him with a sharp delivery which nipped back in.

Usman Khawaja stood tall and counter-attacked the Indian bowlers with some unorthodox shots. He shared a crucial 41-run stand with Marnus Labuschagne for the second wicket but then came Ashwin who spun his magic to put Australia on backfoot.

In the 23rd over, Ashwin struck twice in three balls. First, he got the better of Labuschagne (18) with an off-break delivery which spun in and beat the right-hander’s inside edge to trap him lbw in front of middle stump.

He then closed the over by trapping Steve Smith (0) with a slider which the right-handed batter tried to meet by coming forward, but gave a low catch behind to Bharat.

Khawaja continued his fightback with the bat and scored 81 runs off 125 balls which was laced with 12 fours and a six. While Jadeja got the better of Khawaja who was marching towards his century. The southpaw went for a reverse sweep against Jadeja and KL Rahul grabbed a sensational one-handed stunner to end his stay in the middle. It gave Jadeja his 250th Test wicket while Khawaja was left stunned and down on his knees.

Shami dismissed returning Travis Head, while Ashwin got wicketkeeper Alex Carey to add more trouble for Australia. However, Peter Handscomb turned out to be a tough nut to crack for the Indian bowlers as he shared crucial partnerships with the tailenders to help the visitors post a respectable total.

Handscomb remained unbeaten for 72 off 142 balls which was laced with 9 boundaries, his 59-run partnership with skipper Cummins did frustrate India a bit.

