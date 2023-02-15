IND vs AUS 2nd Test: Will do Everything I Can to be Fully Available for Selection: Mitchell Starc

Australia premier pacer Mitchell Starc said that he will do everything to be available for the selection in the second Test match against Australia at Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi. Starc missed the Nagpur Test due to a finger which he sustained during the South Africa series while fielding. The visitors picked Scott Boland in his absence for the opening Test but he failed to create any major impact and remained wicketless.

Starc did not travel with the team to Nagpur and remained in Sydney. He did four bowling sessions at home to gain the match-fitness. He arrived in India on Saturday, and joined up with his teammates in Delhi on Tuesday night ahead of the second Test.

The premier pacer suggested that he still needs some time to regain full fitness but there are still chances that he might play the Delhi Test and the team management will take the final call on the matter.

Also Read | ‘There is Always a Chance of me Coming Back’: Shikhar Dhawan Hasn’t Given up on His ODI World Cup Dream

“I’d like to be a little further down the road. Still, a good chance so it’ll come down to how it reacts by the end of (Wednesday), how the medical staff see it, how the selectors and Pat (Cummins) and Ronnie (coach Andrew McDonald) feel about it as well," Starc told reporters in the national capital.

He further said that the batting won’t be much of an issue for Australia despite a hammering in the series opener where they lost by an innings and 132 runs.

Also Read: India Dethrone Australia to Take No.1 Spot in Test Cricket

“I’ll do everything I can to be fully available for selection, then it’s a discussion for the rest of the group involved. I don’t think (batting will be an issue) so it’s going to be uncomfortable but I don’t think it’s an issue."

“I think I’ll still field with a cap on (the finger), that’s what I did in Melbourne. I don’t field myself in slip anyway," he added.

Australia have a big task ahead of themselves for the Delhi clash as they are expected to make some changes in their XI as several reports have suggested that David Warner might lose his spot to Travis Head.

Get the latest Cricket News here