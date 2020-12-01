Ind vs Aus 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch India vs Australia

Ind vs Aus, 3rd ODI Full Schedule and Match Timings in India: Check Ind vs Aus match dates and timings, Fixtures, Live Streaming, When and Where to Watch today's match online.

Australia have already clinched the ODI series taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. The hosts will take on India in the third ODI of the series at the Manuka Oval, Canberra on Wednesday, December 2, 2020.

In the previous match, the Aussies opting to bat first put up a mammoth total of 389 runs against a tepid Indian bowling attack. Steve Smith hit a brilliant hundred as Australia beat India by 51 runs to clinch the three-match series 2-0 at the SCG.

While the series seems already decided, India will get another chance to redeem some pride and hope the upcoming game at Canberra doesn't end up in another dead-rubber fixture. They need to tighten up their bowling attack, lopsided ground fielding and dropping catches which has led to their troubles in the series so far.

When will the third ODI match between India (Ind) vs Australia (AUS) start?

The third ODI match will be played on Wednesday, December 2.

Where will the third ODI match between India (Ind) vs Australia (AUS) be played?

The match will be played at the Manuka Oval, Canberra.

What time will the third ODI match between India (Ind) vs Australia (AUS) begin?

The match will begin at 9:10 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the third ODI match between India (Ind) vs Australia (AUS)?

India vs Australia series will be broadcasted on Sony SIX, Sony TEN 1 and Sony TEN 3. India’s national sports broadcaster DD Sports will live broadcast the India vs Australia third ODI for free on December 2, 2020.

How do I watch the live streaming of the third ODI match between India (Ind) vs Australia (AUS)?

The match will be live-streamed on Sony Liv.

Whereas, Airtel postpaid and Jio subscribers can watch the India vs Australia third ODI live on Airtel Stream and Jio TV platforms, respectively.

India vs Australia Playing XIs

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal and Navdeep Saini or Shardul Thakur

Australia: Aaron Finch (C), David Warner, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey (WK), Ashton Agar or Cameron Green, Kane Richardson, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa