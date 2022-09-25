Ind vs Aus 3rd T20I Toss Report: India to Field First; Rishabh Pant Misses Out, Bhuvneshwar Kumar Comes In

India are all set to face Australia in the third and final T20I of the three match series at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad, today (September 25). The series is currently levelled at 1-1 after India won the second T20I by six wickets at Nagpur. It is now the time for both the teams to put their best foot forward and fight for the trophy.

India have won the toss at Hyderabad and have decided to field first against Australia. Few changes have been done to the playing XI as Bhuvneshwar Kumar has come back to the team after missing out the last match at VCA Stadium, Nagpur. In an another change, Rishabh Pant has been left out from the Playing XI.

After the toss, the Indian skipper said, “It’s good to be back in Hyderabad and play in front of this crowd. We look to keep winning games, it’s important to maintain your momentum in this format of the game, so it was a good win for us. Australia have always been challenging, they bring in a different kind of challenge. We need to keep doing the basics right if we have to get success. The last win helped us gain confidence and I hope everyone steps up. One change for us – Bhuvi is back, Rishabh misses out, we needed only 4 bowlers in the last game, so he missed out.”

However, at the toss ceremony, Australian captain Aaron Finch said, “We would have fielded as well, it looks like a good wicket though. We always want to perform against the best sides, in that sense, this is a very important game for us. The crowds in India have always been amazing, regardless of where they play. One change for us. Josh Inglis comes in place of Sean Abbott.”

In the first match of the series, India lost to Australia at Mohali following which they bounced back with a win in an 8-over aside game on Friday. And now, today will be the ultimate test of both the teams.

Here are the Playing XI of both the teams:

India Playing XI: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal.

England Playing XI: Aaron Finch(c), Cameron Green, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Josh Inglis, Matthew Wade(w), Daniel Sams, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

