IND vs AUS, 3rd Test, Day 1: Khawaja and Labuschagne Help Australia Close in on India Total at Tea

Australia reached 71 for one in their first innings in reply to India’s 109 at tea on the opening day of the third Test at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Wednesday.

Usman Khawaja (33 not out) and Marnus Labuschagne (16 not out) batted cautiously after the early dismissal of Travis Head (9).

Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja were expected to make deeper inroads into Australian batter than what they managed. The only wicket that came India’s way was of Travis Head (9), who missed a straight ball from Jadeja to be adjudged lbw.

Jadeja forced Labuschagne to play on to his stumps but he was guilty of bowling a no ball for the third time in the series.

Unlike the last game, Australia were able to apply themselves in testing conditions. Both Khawaja and Labuschagne trusted their defence to counter the spinners. Ashwin bowled a tad too full in his nine-over spell.

It was a sign of desperation that India exhausted two of their three views in the first 10 overs. Labuschagne got a second life when India did not review a lbw call off Ashwin.

Australia trail India by 38 runs.

IND v AUS, 3rd Test - LIVE

Australia spinner Matthew Kuhnemann took five wickets and Nathan Lyon three to skittle India for 109 on day one of the third Test in Indore on Wednesday.

Australia, attempting to fight back in the four-match series from two heavy defeats, introduced spin in the sixth over after India won the toss and elected to bat.

It brought instant reward in a frenetic opening session on a viciously turning track with a low bounce as left-armer Kuhnemann had captain Rohit Sharma stumped for 12.

Shubman Gill, recalled in place of the struggling KL Rahul, attempted to hit back with three fours but also fell to Kuhnemann, caught at slip by Australia captain Steve Smith for 21.

Senior off-spinner Lyon then bowled Cheteshwar Pujara for one with a delivery that spun hugely and stayed low.

Wickets kept tumbling with Ravindra Jadeja out for four, caught at cover off Lyon, and Shreyas Iyer bowled by Kuhnemann for a duck, as India slipped to 45-5 in the first hour of play.

Virat Kohli looked positive in his knock of 22, but fell lbw to Todd Murphy, the third time the off-spinner has claimed the star batsman’s wicket in as many matches.

From the first ball of the day, returning left-arm fast bowler Mitchell Starc thought he had Rohit caught behind but the appeal was turned down.

Australia did not review, only for replays to show the batsman had nicked the ball and three balls later they missed another opportunity that would have seen Rohit out lbw had it been referred to the TV umpire.

But Rohit, who hit a century in the previous Test, did not last long and neither did the rest of India’s top and middle order.

Ravichandran Ashwin was Kuhnemann’s fourth victim, caught behind by Alex Carey, straight after lunch.

Umesh Yadav took India past 100 with an entertaining 17, hitting two sixes and a four, before he was trapped lbw to give Kuhnemann his fifth wicket.

The innings then ended shambolically when Mohammed Siraj was run out easily as Axar Patel called him needlessly for second run off Lyon.

(With inputs from Agencies)

