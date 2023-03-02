IND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 2: Cheteshwar Pujara Holds Key as Nathan Lyon Spins His Web to Put India Under Pressure at Tea

Australia continued to put India under pressure as the hosts lost four wickets in the second session on Day 3 of the Indore Test in Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Nathan Lyon displayed his class once again and claimed three wickets before Tea to put India on the backfoot. It was another disappointing performance from star India batter Virat Kohli as he was dismissed for 13 and now the pressure is mounting on him to end the century drought.

India resumed the second session from 13/0 but Lyon didn’t waste much time dismissing young Shubman Gill for 5 by outfoxing him completely. While skipper Rohit Sharma also failed to score big and become the second victim of the veteran Aussie spinner. The Indian captain was dismissed for 12.

Cheteshwar Pujara held the ground after the openers’ departure to pull India back into the game but Kohli’s wicket once again pin India down as this time it was Matthew Kuhnemann who claimed the massive wicket.

Kohli, once again, looked good in the initial phase of his innings but he failed to read the length when Kuhnemann pitched it short and he got trapped in front of the wicket. The 34-year-old was also disappointed with his way of dismissal as he his bat into the boundary rope before rushing into the dressing room.

However, Pujara stood strong and remained unbeaten for 36 at Tea. The talismanic batter played with positive intent and it didn’t look like he is under pressure. While Ravindra Jadeja, who was promoted over Shreyas Iyer, became the third victim of Lyon as the southpaw was also plumb in front of the wicket.

Meanwhile, Pujara was accompanied by Shreyas Iyer who is yet to open his account in this match at Tea.

Earlier, Fast bowler Umesh Yadav and off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin picked three wickets each to lead a frantic fightback for India and bowl out Australia for 197 in their first innings on day two.

Though the visitors’ fell short of 200 by only three runs, they still had a healthy lead of 88 runs.

The first hour of day two belonged to Australia as India were unable to make breakthroughs in 16 overs. But after the drinks break, things turned dramatically as Umesh and Ashwin took 3/12 and 3/44 respectively as Australia lost their last six wickets for just 11 runs in 28 balls.

