- 2nd Test - 03 - 07 Jan, 2021Match Ended297/10(83.5) RR 3.54186/10(81.4) RR 2.28
PAK
NZ659/6(158.5) RR 4.15
New Zealand beat Pakistan by an innings and 176 runs
- 2nd Test - 03 - 07 Jan, 2021Match Ended157/10(40.3) RR 3.88211/10(56.5) RR 3.71
SL
SA302/10(75.4) RR 3.9967/0(13.2) RR 5.03
South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 10 wickets
IND vs AUS, 3rd Test: How to watch India vs Australia 3rd Test match on SonyLiv
Know how to watch India vs Australia 3rd Test match online. The team that wins here would ensure that they won’t end up losing the series and they would require only a draw in the final Test to clinch the series.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: January 6, 2021, 6:11 PM IST
After leveling the series 1-1 by defeating Australia in the Boxing Day Test, India will look to take lead in the series with another all-round performance in the third Test. Indian skipper Ajinkya Rahane, who made a fantastic century in the previous Test that earned him player of the match award, would once again try to execute his game plan to perfection. This time, he will have the support of Rohit Sharma who has joined the squad after fully recovering from his injury. Pacer Navdeep Saini is set to make his Test debut in this match in the absence of Umesh Yadav.
Also read: Rohit Sharma in for Mayank Agarwal; Debut for Navdeep Saini as India Announce Playing XI for SCG Test
After learning their lessons in the previous match, Australia would be eager to bounce back with a renewed energy in the New Year. The return of David Warner is a welcome development for them.
The team that wins here would ensure that they won’t end up losing the series and they would require only a draw in the final Test to clinch the series. Both teams would definitely want that here. The match will begin at 5 AM IST at the Sydney Cricket Ground.
How to livestream India vs Australia 3rd Test match on SonyLiv:
All Test matches between India and Australia will be broadcast on Sony Ten Network in India. Fans can also catch live action of the third Test between India and Australia on SonyLiv app. You can subscribe to the LIV Premium plan to enjoy the India vs Australia Test series. The Premium subscription comes for Rs 299 per month or Rs 699 for six months or Rs 999 for 12 months.
How to watch IND vs AUS, 3rd Test, India vs Australia on SonyLiv:
Step 1: Download SonyLiv app from App Store or Google Play Store
Step 2: Register on the SonyLiv app. You can use your mobile number to sign in
Step 3: Select a subscription plan and make online payment
Step 4: Visit the Sports section on the app and enjoy the India vs Australia 3rd Test match
The India vs Australia 3rd Test match will begin at 5 AM IST.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2793
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking