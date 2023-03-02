IND vs AUS, 3rd Test: Indian Bundle Out Australia for 197 Before Lunch on Day 2

India trailed by 75 runs at lunch on Day 2 of the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Series between the hosts and Australia at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Thursday.

Australia started the day at 156 for the loss of four wickets as Peter Handscomb and Cameroon Green opened the day in Madhya Pradesh. However, Handscomb turned out to be the first wicket on the day as he fell prey to Ravichandran Ashwin’s delivery as Shreyas Iyer held on to the catch offered by the Aussie batter at 19.

Australia were 186 for five at this juncture, but Handscomb’s dismissal had opened the floodgates for the Indian bowling attack to take the game to the visitors.

Cameroon Green, who managed to score 21 runs, fell victim to a Umesh Yadav delivery before the pacer delivered another wicked ball to send Mitchell Starc’s off stump doing cartwheels after he castled the Aussie.

Ashwin struck again as he got rid of Alex Carey for 3 runs as the foxy spinner caught the batter plumb in front of the wicket.

Yadav sent the stumps tumbling again as he broke the defences of Todd Murphy to uproot the off stick before Ashwin wrapped up the Australian innings with the wicket of Nathan Lyon to wrap the visitors up for 197 runs.

The Australian effort ensured that the visitors would lead by 88 runs as the Indians began their second innings of the third Test of the four-match series.

Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill came out to open the Indian innings, just as they did in the first innings of the game, with just over 15 minutes of play left before the call for lunch on Thursday.

Starc bowled the fist over for the Australians, and Rohit replied in fashion as he flicked away a delivery down the leg for a four behind the wickets.

Spinner Matthews Kuhnemann was brought into the attack from the other end as the visitors wanted to vary their bowling options in hopes of unsettling the home side with some early wickets, but the Indian duo held strong to close out the session and head into the pavilion for lunch with India at …

