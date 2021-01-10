CRICKETNEXT

IND vs AUS, 3rd Test: India's Highest Fourth Innings Totals in Australia

With Australia well on course to set a massive target for India to win the third Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground, the visitors face an uphill task to save this Test and stop the hosts from heading into the final Test at Brisbane with a 2-1 lead. Batting on Day 3 and Day 4 at the SCG has been a tricky affair so far, with uneven bounce.

With Australia well on course to set a massive target for India to win the third Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground, the visitors face an uphill task to save this Test and stop the hosts from heading into the final Test at Brisbane with a 2-1 lead. Batting on Day 3 and Day 4 at the SCG has been a tricky affair so far, with uneven bounce. Add to that's India's injuries woes -- Ravindra Jadeja will not be batting in the second innings having been ruled out of the series with a fractured thumb and Rishabh Pant still in pain on the Sunday morning after being hit on the elbow - the odds are stacked heavily against India. But, if there is something the Ajinkya Rahane-led side can take solace from, is the fact that the last time they batted in the fourth innings at the SCG, they managed to play nearly 90 overs and score 250 plus to save the Test in 2015.

India's highest successful run chase in Australia remains 233/6 at the Adelaide Oval in 2003.

Here's a look at India's highest fourth-innings totals in Australia

4th innings ScoreResultGroundStart Date
445lostAdelaide28-Jan-78
355lostBrisbane19-Jan-68
333lostAdelaide25-Jan-92
324lostBrisbane02-Dec-77
315lostAdelaide09-Dec-14
252/7drawSydney06-Jan-15
251lostAdelaide23-Dec-67
233/6wonAdelaide12-Dec-03
210lostSydney02-Jan-08
201lostAdelaide24-Jan-12

At the SCG, India have played the 4th innings of a Test match only thrice, managing to draw one and losing two.

ScoreResultStart Date
252/7draw06-Jan-15
210lost02-Jan-08
197lost26-Jan-68

At the SCG, only seven times have a visiting side chasing a total, managed a win over Australia. The last of that win came in 1979 when England chased a paltry 34. The highest successful chase by a visiting side at the SCG remains England 194/5, way back in 1903.

TeamScoreResultStart Date
England194/5won11-Dec-1903
England168/2won23-Feb-1933
England96/1won13 Dec 1897
England35/1won10-Feb-79
Pakistan32/2won14-Jan-77
England16-Febwon14-Dec-28
England1/0won02-Dec-32

Overall, the highest ever successful chase in Australia remains South Africa's epic 414/4 at Perth in 2008

TeamScoreResultGroundStart Date
Pakistan450lostBrisbane15-Dec-16
India445lostAdelaide28-Jan-78
England417lostMelbourne12-Mar-77
South Africa414/4wonPerth17-Dec-08
England411lostSydney19-Dec-24
Sri Lanka410lostHobart16-Nov-07
England370lostAdelaide14-Jan-21
England370lostBrisbane23-Nov-06
England363lostAdelaide16-Jan-25
India355lostBrisbane19-Jan-68

(Stats Courtesy: Statsguru, ESPNCricinfo)

