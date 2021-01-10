IND vs AUS, 3rd Test: India's Highest Fourth Innings Totals in Australia

- 1st ODI - 08 Jan, 2021Match Ended269/5(50.0) RR 5.38
IRE
UAE270/4(49.0) RR 5.51
United Arab Emirates beat Ireland by 6 wickets
- 2nd Test - 03 - 07 Jan, 2021Match Ended297/10(83.5) RR 3.54186/10(81.4) RR 2.28
PAK
NZ659/6(158.5) RR 4.15
New Zealand beat Pakistan by an innings and 176 runs
- 2nd ODI - 12 Jan, TueUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 14 Jan, ThuUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st Test - 14 Jan, ThuUp Next
SL
ENG
10:00 IST - Galle
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 4th ODI - 16 Jan, SatUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st ODI - 20 Jan, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Mirpur
- 1st ODI - 21 Jan, ThuUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd Test - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
SL
ENG
10:00 IST - Galle
- 2nd ODI - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Mirpur
- 2nd ODI - 24 Jan, SunUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 25 Jan, MonUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Chattogram
- 3rd ODI - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st Test - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
PAK
SA
10:30 IST - Karachi
- 1st Test - 3 Feb, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
09:30 IST - Chattogram
- 2nd Test - 4 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
10:30 IST - Rawalpindi
- 1st Test - 5 Feb, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd Test - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
BAN
WI
09:30 IST - Mirpur
- 1st T20 - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 2nd Test - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd T20 - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20 - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
IND vs AUS, 3rd Test: India's Highest Fourth Innings Totals in Australia
With Australia well on course to set a massive target for India to win the third Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground, the visitors face an uphill task to save this Test and stop the hosts from heading into the final Test at Brisbane with a 2-1 lead. Batting on Day 3 and Day 4 at the SCG has been a tricky affair so far, with uneven bounce.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: January 10, 2021, 9:21 AM IST
With Australia well on course to set a massive target for India to win the third Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground, the visitors face an uphill task to save this Test and stop the hosts from heading into the final Test at Brisbane with a 2-1 lead. Batting on Day 3 and Day 4 at the SCG has been a tricky affair so far, with uneven bounce. Add to that's India's injuries woes -- Ravindra Jadeja will not be batting in the second innings having been ruled out of the series with a fractured thumb and Rishabh Pant still in pain on the Sunday morning after being hit on the elbow - the odds are stacked heavily against India. But, if there is something the Ajinkya Rahane-led side can take solace from, is the fact that the last time they batted in the fourth innings at the SCG, they managed to play nearly 90 overs and score 250 plus to save the Test in 2015.
India vs Australia 3rd Test Live Blog | India vs Australia 3rd Test Live Score
India's highest successful run chase in Australia remains 233/6 at the Adelaide Oval in 2003.
India vs Australia Full Coverage
Here's a look at India's highest fourth-innings totals in Australia
|4th innings Score
|Result
|Ground
|Start Date
|445
|lost
|Adelaide
|28-Jan-78
|355
|lost
|Brisbane
|19-Jan-68
|333
|lost
|Adelaide
|25-Jan-92
|324
|lost
|Brisbane
|02-Dec-77
|315
|lost
|Adelaide
|09-Dec-14
|252/7
|draw
|Sydney
|06-Jan-15
|251
|lost
|Adelaide
|23-Dec-67
|233/6
|won
|Adelaide
|12-Dec-03
|210
|lost
|Sydney
|02-Jan-08
|201
|lost
|Adelaide
|24-Jan-12
At the SCG, India have played the 4th innings of a Test match only thrice, managing to draw one and losing two.
|Score
|Result
|Start Date
|252/7
|draw
|06-Jan-15
|210
|lost
|02-Jan-08
|197
|lost
|26-Jan-68
At the SCG, only seven times have a visiting side chasing a total, managed a win over Australia. The last of that win came in 1979 when England chased a paltry 34. The highest successful chase by a visiting side at the SCG remains England 194/5, way back in 1903.
|Team
|Score
|Result
|Start Date
|England
|194/5
|won
|11-Dec-1903
|England
|168/2
|won
|23-Feb-1933
|England
|96/1
|won
|13 Dec 1897
|England
|35/1
|won
|10-Feb-79
|Pakistan
|32/2
|won
|14-Jan-77
|England
|16-Feb
|won
|14-Dec-28
|England
|1/0
|won
|02-Dec-32
Overall, the highest ever successful chase in Australia remains South Africa's epic 414/4 at Perth in 2008
|Team
|Score
|Result
|Ground
|Start Date
|Pakistan
|450
|lost
|Brisbane
|15-Dec-16
|India
|445
|lost
|Adelaide
|28-Jan-78
|England
|417
|lost
|Melbourne
|12-Mar-77
|South Africa
|414/4
|won
|Perth
|17-Dec-08
|England
|411
|lost
|Sydney
|19-Dec-24
|Sri Lanka
|410
|lost
|Hobart
|16-Nov-07
|England
|370
|lost
|Adelaide
|14-Jan-21
|England
|370
|lost
|Brisbane
|23-Nov-06
|England
|363
|lost
|Adelaide
|16-Jan-25
|India
|355
|lost
|Brisbane
|19-Jan-68
(Stats Courtesy: Statsguru, ESPNCricinfo)
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|Australia
|3028
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking