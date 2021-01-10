IND vs AUS, 3rd Test: India's Highest Fourth Innings Totals in Australia

With Australia well on course to set a massive target for India to win the third Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground, the visitors face an uphill task to save this Test and stop the hosts from heading into the final Test at Brisbane with a 2-1 lead. Batting on Day 3 and Day 4 at the SCG has been a tricky affair so far, with uneven bounce.

With Australia well on course to set a massive target for India to win the third Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground, the visitors face an uphill task to save this Test and stop the hosts from heading into the final Test at Brisbane with a 2-1 lead. Batting on Day 3 and Day 4 at the SCG has been a tricky affair so far, with uneven bounce. Add to that's India's injuries woes -- Ravindra Jadeja will not be batting in the second innings having been ruled out of the series with a fractured thumb and Rishabh Pant still in pain on the Sunday morning after being hit on the elbow - the odds are stacked heavily against India. But, if there is something the Ajinkya Rahane-led side can take solace from, is the fact that the last time they batted in the fourth innings at the SCG, they managed to play nearly 90 overs and score 250 plus to save the Test in 2015.

India's highest successful run chase in Australia remains 233/6 at the Adelaide Oval in 2003.

Here's a look at India's highest fourth-innings totals in Australia

4th innings Score Result Ground Start Date 445 lost Adelaide 28-Jan-78 355 lost Brisbane 19-Jan-68 333 lost Adelaide 25-Jan-92 324 lost Brisbane 02-Dec-77 315 lost Adelaide 09-Dec-14 252/7 draw Sydney 06-Jan-15 251 lost Adelaide 23-Dec-67 233/6 won Adelaide 12-Dec-03 210 lost Sydney 02-Jan-08 201 lost Adelaide 24-Jan-12

At the SCG, India have played the 4th innings of a Test match only thrice, managing to draw one and losing two.

Score Result Start Date 252/7 draw 06-Jan-15 210 lost 02-Jan-08 197 lost 26-Jan-68

At the SCG, only seven times have a visiting side chasing a total, managed a win over Australia. The last of that win came in 1979 when England chased a paltry 34. The highest successful chase by a visiting side at the SCG remains England 194/5, way back in 1903.

Team Score Result Start Date England 194/5 won 11-Dec-1903 England 168/2 won 23-Feb-1933 England 96/1 won 13 Dec 1897 England 35/1 won 10-Feb-79 Pakistan 32/2 won 14-Jan-77 England 16-Feb won 14-Dec-28 England 1/0 won 02-Dec-32

Overall, the highest ever successful chase in Australia remains South Africa's epic 414/4 at Perth in 2008

Team Score Result Ground Start Date Pakistan 450 lost Brisbane 15-Dec-16 India 445 lost Adelaide 28-Jan-78 England 417 lost Melbourne 12-Mar-77 South Africa 414/4 won Perth 17-Dec-08 England 411 lost Sydney 19-Dec-24 Sri Lanka 410 lost Hobart 16-Nov-07 England 370 lost Adelaide 14-Jan-21 England 370 lost Brisbane 23-Nov-06 England 363 lost Adelaide 16-Jan-25 India 355 lost Brisbane 19-Jan-68

