IND vs AUS, 3rd Test Match Predicted XIs: Australia Look to Bounce Back After Dismal Show at MCG

India vs Australia, 3rd Test Match, Predicted XIs: India is in high spirits and will look to improve their record at Sydney and take a 2-1 lead in the Test series.

India will square off against Australia in the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which is set to commence from Thursday, January 7. The upcoming pink test ball fixture will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Both sides will be going all out in the Sydney Test, as a win here not only gives a psychological edge, but also a clear advantage ahead of the final Test match at Brisbane. India will be going into the match with a lot of confidence after displaying a spectacular all-round team performance in Melbourne. The Ajinkya Rahane-led side made a strong comeback to win the second Test in the absence of skipper Virat Kohli and Mohammed Shami.

On the other hand, Australia will be keen to regain lost form and solve their batting troubles which led to their defeat in the second Test. With their star players such as Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne not delivering at the top, the hosts need to tackle this pressure at the earliest. However, with David Warner making a comeback to the squad should add some stability.

While India welcomes back Rohit Sharma to their playing XI, his presence is sure to make the batting top order with some added depth. However, Sharma’s inclusion means Mayank Agarwal will be dropped after he failed to impress with bat in the first two Tests. Navdeep Saini will make his Test debut, as he replaced an injured Umesh Yadav in India’s playing XI.

Australian side will be boosted by the return of David Warner and possible inclusion of Will Pucovski, which might sound trouble for Joe Burns, who’ll be dropped from the team.

India Possible Playing XI: Ajinkya Rahane (C), Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj

Australia Possible Playing XI: David Warner, Will Pucovski, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head or Cameron Green, Matthew Wade, Tim Paine (C, WK), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood