IND vs AUS 3rd Test: Ravindra Jadeja Takes Four But Australia End Day 1 on Top With 47-run Lead

Ravindra Jadeja managed to pull India back into the game by claiming four wickets but Australia ended Day 1 on top in the third Test match of Border-Gavaskar Trophy at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore. The pitch once again turned out to be a rank-turner but it was the Australian spinners who managed to take the advantage of it in the best possible way. Matthew Kuhnemann spun his magic and claimed a five-wicket haul as India were bowled out for just 109 inside the first two sessions of the game.

Australia took a crucial 47-run lead at stumps as they post 156-4 with Peter Handscomb (7*) and Cameron Green (6*) in the middle.

It was a disastrous performance from the Indian batters as they failed to put up a fight against Aussie spinners on a tricky batting surface. Virat Kohli was the highest scorer for India with 22 as he also faced the most numbers for the hosts - 52 balls. India kept losing wickets at regular intervals as the Australia spin troika - Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy and Kuhnemann exploited the surface very well.

Lyon and Murphy took three and one scalps respectively as Australia spinners shared all the wickets that fell; with the final wicket coming out of a calamitous run-out.

Meanwhile, Jadeja managed to dismiss Travis Head in the second over of the innings to give India a ray of hope on a Day where nothing went in their favour before that. Head was trapped in front of the wicket for 9. Jadeja had a chance to take another wicket in almost no time as he managed to outfox Marnus Labuschagne on a duck but it turned out to be a no-ball as the Aussie batter survived.

Labuschagne and opener Usman Khawaja shared a crucial 96-run partnership for the second wicket. Khawaja was cut above the rest on Day 1 when it came to tackling the spinners as he scored crucial 60 runs off 147 balls which was laced with 4 fours.

Jadeja managed to spin his web around the star Australian batters in the final session to get the better of Labuschagne and Khawaja in quick succession.

He castled Labuschagne on 36 as the ball didn’t bounce much and the Aussie batter failed to get the bat down in time. While Khawaja was caught at deep mid-wicket by Shubman Gill who took a good diving catch to end the southpaw’s quality knock.

The Indian spinner also dismissed Steve Smith before the stump to pull India back into the game. The stand-in Aussie captain failed to read Jadeja once again in this series and get caught behind by wicketkeeper KS Bharat for 26.

