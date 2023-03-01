IND vs AUS, 3rd Test: Rohit Sharma Survives Twice in First Over, Finally Gets Stumped Out

Action unfolded in Indore when India and Australia locked horns in the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 at the Holkar Stadium on Wednesday. The encounter lit up right from the first ball when Indian skipper Rohit Sharma took the strike against left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc. It has always been a great match-up to watch out for and as expected, Starc began troubling the Indian skipper right from the first ball.

The left-arm quick, who missed the first two Tests due to a finger injury, started off with a good-length delivery around off, angling away. Rohit looked to poke it but got beaten on the outside edge. However, the sound suggested that there was a nick.

The Australians appealed and once it was turned down by the on-field umpire, Nitin Menon, the visitors decide not to review it. Later it was learned that there was little contact between the bat and the ball as a spike was clearly visible when the ball went past the bat.

First ball of the 3rd testRohit was very lucky Rohit sharma was out but Australian didn’t go for reviewThat was a big sound What a start of 3rd test with this drama #INDvAUS #IndvsAus #CricketTwitter #3rdTestmatch pic.twitter.com/TeVDR1t4bw — Tahir khan (@tahirthe12thman) March 1, 2023

A couple of balls later, Rohit was again under the spotlight as Starc has hit him on the pads. It was a hard length delivery on off that shaped in sharply. The Indian skipper looked to defend but was hit on the pads as the ball went towards the keeper. Another stifled appeal by the Aussies but Menon wasn’t convinced.

Once the over ended, the ball tracking showed that the delivery was hitting the stumps and hence, Australia have missed a chance again, making it twice in the first over itself.

Rohit Sharma survives as Australia opted not to take DRS!What was Alex Carey doing? Lucky Rohit!#INDvsAUS#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/ICkpp4Ke8Z — Nilesh G (@oye_nilesh) March 1, 2023

A few overs later, Australia finally managed to get rid of Rohit Sharma. Spinner Matthew Kuhnemann got the opening breakthrough as the Indian skipper danced down the ground to send the flighted delivery out of the park. Unfortunately, he was beaten by the turn and Alex Carey did the rest behind the wickets.

Getting stumped like Rohit Sharma just did is the ultimate cricket expression of “Fuck around, find out" #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/5iGuLSnM5p— Rudi Edsall (@RudiEdsall) March 1, 2023

Earlier, Team India won the toss and elected to bat first against Australia.

“Two changes, Shubman Gill and Umesh Yadav replace KL Rahul and Mohammed Shami,” India captain Rohit Sharma said after the toss.

Australia stand-in skipper Steve Smith said, “Guys have had time to rest and reflect. Need to stick to our methods for longer. Went away from it in the second innings in Delhi. Two changes: Mitch Starc and Cam Green come in for Pat Cummins and David Warner.

