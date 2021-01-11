- 1st ODI - 08 Jan, 2021Match Ended269/5(50.0) RR 5.38
IRE
UAE270/4(49.0) RR 5.51
United Arab Emirates beat Ireland by 6 wickets
- 3rd Test - 07 - 11 Jan, 2021Match Ended338/10(105.4) RR 3.2312/6(87.0) RR 3.59
AUS
IND244/10(100.4) RR 2.42334/5(131.0) RR 2.55
Australia drew with India
IND vs AUS: Wife Reveals R Ashwin had Tweaked his Back and was in 'Unbelievable Pain' Night Before the Final Day's Play at SCG
Not only did R Ashwin took body blows from Australian quicks to play out one of his grittiest knocks to help India pull off an unlikely draw at the SCG on the final day of the third Test, but the off-spinner also had to battle an excruciating back pain en route to his 39 off 128 balls, lasting 128 minutes in the middle
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: January 11, 2021, 2:36 PM IST
Not only did R Ashwin took body blows from Australian quicks to play out one of his grittiest knocks to help India pull off an unlikely draw at the SCG on the final day of the third Test, but the off-spinner also had to battle an excruciating back pain en route to his 39 off 128 balls, lasting 128 minutes in the middle. Along with a 'hamstrung' Hanuma Vihari, Ashwin stonewalled everything that the Australians threw at him to keep the series at 1-1 heading into the much talked about Brisbane Test.
WATCH - Day 5 Video Highlights - Indian Batsmen Force a Draw Against Hosts
Taking to Twitter, Ashwin's wife Prithi revealed that he 'went to bed last night with a terrible back tweak and in unbelievable pain' and 'could not stand up straight when he woke up this morning'.
R Ashwin Roasts Tim Paine in Bitter Sledging War as India Clinch Remarkable Draw at the SCG, Watch Video
The man went to bed last night with a terrible back tweak and in unbelievable pain. He could not stand up straight when he woke up this morning. Could not bend down to tie his shoe laces. I am amazed at what @ashwinravi99 pulled off today.
— Prithi Ashwin (@prithinarayanan) January 11, 2021
Speaking after the match, Ashwin also alluded to the fact that he had a back issue also hailed Vihari's effort, stating the 23 runs he scored were as good as a hundred. "Touring Australia is never easy so Vihari can be proud of himself. It was a knock equal to scoring a hundred," he said. Chasing 400 in Sydney was never going to be easy, as the ball was going up and down. That knock by Pant set us up. After Pujara and Pant's wicket and with Vihari injured, it was going to be difficult to go for the win," he went on to add.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|Australia
|3028
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
FULL Ranking