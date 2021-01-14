IND vs AUS, 4th Test: Brisbane Weather Forecast and Pitch Report for India vs Australia

CRICKETNEXT

IND vs AUS, 4th Test: Brisbane Weather Forecast and Pitch Report: The opening day is expected to be sunny but there are likely to be rain interruptions on the later days.

India and Australia will be back against each other as they play the last match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, being hosted in the island nation.The 4th Test match between India and Australia will be played at the Brisbane Cricket Ground, Woolloongabba, Brisbane starting 5 am IST on Friday.

​India vs Australia 4th Test Match,Brisbane Weather Forecast

The forecast for the opening day says it is going to be sunny with temperature hovering between 21 degree Celsius and 32 degrees. But the game can witness interruptions due to rain on other days. The city may experience scattered thunderstorms on Saturday. There are also chances of precipitation on the fourth and fifth day of the Test. Heavy conditions will prevail on all days with humidity crossing the 60 per cent mark, especially as the match enters the final two days.

India vs Australia 4th Test Match,Brisbane Pitch Report

The Gabba is known for the speed its surface offers to the bowlers, so the batsmen will have to be extra careful when taking on the pace attack. The surface might have something for the spinners too as the match progresses. The batsmen will have to adapt to the bounce the pitch offers and hold themselves from overplaying their shots. They will need to put in sufficient time before going for their shots.

While the Australian team will mostly remain the same, India will miss some of their leading bowlers like Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin. This will open up the possibilities for Shardul Thakur and T Natarajan. All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja may be replaced by Washington Sundar or Kuldeep Yadav.

Australians will be expecting the conditions to favour them so they can grab the series which currently stands leveled at 1-1. It will be a real test of the Indians’ grit as they go into the match well shy of their full strength. A lot rides on the shoulders of skipper Ajinkya Rahane. Indian fans would be expecting another heroic performance from the side.

