IND vs AUS, 4th Test: Pujara, Jadeja, Ashwin and Kuldeep All Smiles as Team India Travel to Ahmedabad For Series Decider

After a harrowing 9-wicket defeat at the hands of Australia, Team India on Monday jetted off to Ahmedabad for the fourth and final Test of the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023.

After Rohit Sharma’s men outclassed the visitors in the first two Test matches, winning by an inning and 132 runs in Nagpur, followed by a six-wicket victory in Delhi, the Aussies responded brilliantly with a dominating 9-wicket triumph in Indore.

After restricting India to a total of 109 in their first innings, the team led by stand-in skipper Steve Smith smashed 197 in reply.

While the hosts fared slightly better in their second innings, scoring 163, the resulting 76-run target was easily chased down by the visitors as they picked up a much-needed morale-boosting win.

While India had successfully retained the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023, after taking a 2-1 lead in the series, Australia can still return back down under after drawing the series decider which is scheduled to take place in Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium.

Cheteshwar Pujara on Monday shared a picture on his Instagram profile along with Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja as the Indian team jetted off for Ahmedabad.

Pujara called the trio his ‘Travel Buddies’ in the caption of the picture.

While Ashwin and Jadeja have enjoyed their time in the three matches so far, for Pujara and Kuldeep, that hasn’t been the case.

Jadeja won the Player of the Match Award in the first two Test matches, while Ashwin was also a key contributor with the ball. Pujara did play a counter-attacking knock of 59 runs in the third Test, however, he had an outing to forget in the first innings, and he failed to have an impact in the first two games either.

Yadav meanwhile hasn’t played in any of the three games and it’s difficult to imagine Rohit making a change to his playing XI given the series is still at a cliffhanger.

The fourth Test will take place from 9-13 March after which the two sides will lock horns in a three-match ODI series, as preparation for the ODI World Cup later this year.

