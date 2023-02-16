IND vs AUS: A Look At Cheteshwar Pujara's Top Performances Ahead Of His 100th Test Match

Cheteshwar Pujara is on the cusp of an amazing record when he takes the field in the second Test against Australia on Friday. His landmark Test is scheduled to start at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Pujara will become the 13th Indian cricketer to play 100 or more Tests for Team India. Kapil Dev, Sunil Gavaskar, Dilip Vengsarkar, Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, VVS Laxman, Anil Kumble, Sourav Ganguly, Harbhajan Singh, Virender Sehwag, Virat Kohli and Ishant Sharma had featured in 100 or more Tests for the Indian cricket team.

Pujara is set to become just the second cricketer in the current Indian Test side to play 100 matches. Virat Kohli is the other player who has achieved the sensational milestone of playing 100 or more Test matches.

As Cheteshwar Pujara eyes a remarkable feat, it is time to take a look at some of his top performances in Test cricket.

206 (not out) vs England, 2012

Cheteshwar Pujara recorded his highest score in Tests during the opening match against England in 2012. Pujara had notched his maiden Test double hundred in the first innings of the match. Pujara’s unbeaten 206 guided India to a mammoth total of 521/8 (declared).

204 vs Australia, 2013

Pujara played another fabulous knock of 204 against the mighty Australian side in 2013. Pujara was also adjudged Man of the Match for his stunning performance in the first innings. India had won the contest comfortably by an innings and 135 runs.

202 vs Australia, 2017

Australia’s bowling unit had to face Cheteshwar Pujara’s onslaught once again four years later during the third Test in Ranchi. Pujara produced a brilliant knock of 202 to earn a healthy lead for his side.

153 vs South Africa 2013

Cheteshwar Pujara’s gritty and determined batting was witnessed in the first Test against South Africa in Johannesburg 10 years back. Pujara exhibited top-notch batting to score 153 in the second innings.

193 vs Australia, 2019

India’s tour of Australia in 2019, would be among Cheteshwar Pujara’s best outing in Test cricket. Pujara had scored 521 runs to win the Man of Series award. In the final Test of the four-match series, Pujara played an astounding knock of 193 at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

