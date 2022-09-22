IND vs AUS: 'Absolutely, He Is Ready, Nothing To Worry'-Suryakumar Yadav Clears the Air Over Jasprit Bumrah

Lifting the veil on Jasprit Bumrah’s fitness, India batter Suryakumar Yadav has revealed that the pacer is indeed fit and might feature in the second T20I in Nagpur. Bumrah didn’t feature in the opening T20I against Australia with the team management deciding to give the pacer a little more time since he was returning after recovering from a back injury.

The India pacer has been out of action since the end of the England tour and also skipped the Asia Cup due to the injury. “Actually I am not aware of any such communication, it is not my department, you should not ask me about it (laughs), these are for physios and team management to answer.

“But in the team, the environment is good and all are first-class fit and ready for second T20I,” Suryakumar said during a virtual press conference when asked about Bumrah’s match fitness and also where Umesh Yadav fit in the scheme of things.

When he was probed further on Bumrah, Suryakumar said: “Absolutely, he is ready, nothing to worry.”

India, sans Bumrah, put up a shoddy performance as they failed to defend 208 in the series opener, with the pacers going for 150 runs.

However, Suryakumar came out in defence of the bowlers.

“Actually after the last game, we didn’t have any discussion but as you have seen last day the match went on long and there was also dew, and you also have to give credit to them, they kept attacking, we are trying our best,” he said.

In his comeback match, Harshal Patel conceded 49 runs for no wicket, which included a 22-run 18th over.

The worst part about the team is that with five more official T20Is left before the opening T20 World Cup game against Pakistan on October 23, the Indian team looks highly unsettled.

If the approach of top three was a problem going into the Asia Cup, the bigger worry has been the bowling which has been exposed in good batting conditions.

Yuzvendra Chahal, who has been India’s go-to spinner in all conditions, isn’t looking menacing anymore. He has been expensive in the last few games and he will have to find a way to trouble the batters on wickets which doesn’t offer much purchase.

