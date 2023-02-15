IND vs AUS: Amid High Security Cover, David Warner Arrives in Delhi for Second Test - See Photo

The action of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy has shifted to Delhi and the second Test begins on Friday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The first encounter in Nagpur turned out to be a 3-day affair, with India outsmarting Australia by an innings and 132 runs. The Aussies are wounded and will look forward to finding ways to bounce back in the series.

Pat Cummins & Co have arrived in the national capital and began their training session on Monday. Meanwhile, star batter David Warner took to his Instagram account and shared a picture of his arrival at the Delhi airport. As seen in the photo, Warner could be seen exiting the airport premises through heavy security cover.

“Arrived Delhi,” Warner captioned the photo.

Meanwhile, the Australians have received a major boost as Mitchell Starc has joined the squad in Delhi. The left-arm quick couldn’t feature in the opening Test due to a finger injury. He landed in the national capital last week and will be available for the selection.

All-rounder Cameron Green is doubtful for the second Test. He has not played since breaking his finger in the Boxing Day Test against South Africa last year. He was in the reckoning for the Nagpur Test but his return to the side got delayed after the same finger was hit during a training session in the lead-up to the Border-Gavaskar series.

“Green’s recovery was still progressing as per expectations, but it’s unclear if he will be passed fit,” reported News Corp on Tuesday.

On the other hand, Indian batter Shreyas Iyer will also be the Indian squad for the second Test. A media release from BCCI confirmed the development as Iyer completed his rehabilitation and was deemed fit by the BCCI’s medical team.

“India batter Shreyas Iyer has successfully completed his rehab at the National Cricket Academy following his back injury and has been cleared by the BCCI Medical Team. Shreyas will join the squad in New Delhi ahead of the second Test of the Mastercard Australia tour of India for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy," read the release from BCCI.

Iyer had picked up a back injury which is why he was training at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

