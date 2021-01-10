IND vs AUS: BCCI Agrees to Play 4th Test in Brisbane, Wants CA to Arrange Immediate Team Depature After Test Ends: Reports

In what seems like an end to an impasse between the BCCI and Cricket Australia over playing the 4th Test at Brisbane, India have agreed to play the fourth Test starting January 15 in Queensland, but have asked CA to arrange the immediate departure of the team after the Test ends.

In what seems like an end to an impasse between the BCCI and Cricket Australia over playing the 4th Test at Brisbane, India have agreed to play the fourth Test starting January 15 in Queensland, but have asked CA to arrange the immediate departure of the team after the Test ends. The state had to impose a three-day lockdown over fears of fresh cases of the new variant of covid-19 and the border closure, and the Indian team were staring at the prospect of another round a quarantine.

As per a report in TOI, a senior BCCI official is quoted as saying that while India never objected to playing in Brisbane nor was there any reluctance to follow health protocols, BCCI has requested to allow players to move freely in the hotel, besides the hasty departure. "The Indian team will play the fourth Test in Brisbane." the official was quoted as saying by the national daily. "But BCCI has told CA that arrangements for the team's return to India should be made in a way that the team doesn't have to stay back unnecessarily after the Test ends. The team's departure should be immediate. If possible, they should cut out even the possibility of an overnight stay. The first flight back should be arranged."

Earlier, there were reports that the presence of a new variant of Covid-19 in Brisbane has sent the BCCI into a tizzy. A confirmed case of a British variant of the Coronavirus has been found in the Australian city which plays host to the fourth and final Test match. Now, the Indian cricket body fears that they might be put into a week-long institutional quarantine that is in place on arrival in New Delhi. The govt has made the move in the aftermath of the discovery of a new variant of Covid-19 found in UK where anyone on arrival from the British Isles is placed in institutional seven-day quarantine.

As of now, there are no such restrictions on arrival in New Delhi from Australia but the BCCI fears the situation might change in the wake of a global pandemic situation that has remained volatile.

The BCCI had reminded the host board that the visitors are done with the strict isolation that was agreed upon at the beginning of the tour. It is learnt that a top BCCI executive has written to CA head Earl Eddings citing to him the Memorandum of Understanding signed by the two boards on the modalities of the tour which never had any specification on two hard quarantines in separate cities. The Brisbane Test is due to start on January 15 and the quarantine rules will restrict the players to just their hotel rooms after day's play.

"The discussions are still on but today BCCI has formally sent a letter seeking relaxation of hard quarantine for its players if they are to have the match in Brisbane," a senior BCCI official told PTI.

"The MoU that was signed never mentioned about two hard quarantines. India have done one hard quarantine in Sydney (practice and back to hotel room)," he added.

"The BCCI's demand is simple. The players want to mingle with each other inside the hotel bio-bubble like they did in the IPL. They want to have their meals together inside the hotel and also have the team meetings together. That's not a big demand," he informed.

As far as Cricket Australia's communication is concerned, they have stated that players can mingle outside their room but only those who are residing on the same floor.

The Indian players have been put under hotel quarantine in Sydney, the venue for the ongoing third Test, and skipper Ajinkya Rahane made his displeasure evident when he spoke how it was "challenging to stay in hotel" when outside city looked "normal".

Both squads are due to travel to Brisbane on Tuesday, the day after Brisbane's stay-at-home restrictions are currently scheduled to end.

In case Queensland authorities don't budge, then the fourth Test could well be played in Sydney from the same dates but that remains a distant possibility as hectic parleys continue.