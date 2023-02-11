IND vs AUS: Blame Game in Australian Camp? Damien Martyn Remembers Ex-Coach 'Justin Langer' After Big Defeat

Australia registered its lowest total Test total against India on Indian soil on Saturday as Pat Cummins’ side suffered a humiliating defeat by an innings and 132 runs in the first Test of Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023.

The entire Australian side got dismissed in just a single session on Day 3 as the visitors were unsuccessful in their attempts to chase down India’s total of 400 runs, having trailed by 223 runs.

Ravichandran Ashwin ran riot as he got the better of both the Australia openers David Warner and Usman Khawaja, before going on to dismiss Matt Renshaw, Peter Handscomb and Alex Carry as well.

After Ashwin did the damage, Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami combined to lethal effect to dismiss the rest of the Australian lineup for a paltry 91 runs.

Before the start of the series, many Australian legends had billed the visiting team to go on and claim the Test series, but the shocking defeat in the first Test gave Cummins’ side a harsh reality check.

While there are still three matches remaining in the series and Australia are still at the top of the World Test Championship standings, there appears to be a fallout as Australian legend Damien Martyn who starred when Australia last won a Test series in India back in 2004 appears have taken a sly dig at Cummins’ side.

Martyn took to his Twitter handle and wrote former coach Justin Langer’s name after the heavy defeat to India.

“#justinlanger," tweeted Martyn. Under Langer, Australia claimed the T20 World Cup title in 2021, while they also thrashed England 4-0 in the Ashes 2021-22. However, Langer’s tenure came to an acrimonious end amid reports of his fall-out with many stars from the dressing room.

Langer resigned from his post in February 2022, after which Andrew McDonald served as the interim coach before taking over the role permanently.

