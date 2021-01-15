Ind vs Aus Day 1 Video Highlights: Rohit Sharma's Bowling, Rishabh Pant's Comical Appeal, Shaw's Throw

India vs Australia (TEST)

Video highlights: At Stumps, Australia reached 274/5 after 87 overs, with skipper Tim Paine and Cameron Green remaining unbeaten at 38 and 28 respectively.

Marnus Labuschagne on Friday once again lived a charmed life as he went on to score a brilliant hundred to help Australia have a slight edge over India on Day One of the fourth and final Test at The Gabba.

For the hosts, Labuschagne starred with the bat scoring 108, with the help of nine fours, while Matthew Wade and Steve Smith also made notable contributions of 45 and 36 respectively.

India were forced to go in with one of their most inexperienced attacks but did a decent job, with debutant T Natarajan picking up two wickets while Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur got one apiece.

The stuff dreams are made of. A perfect treble for @Natarajan_91 as he is presented with #TeamIndia's Test No. 300. It can't get any better! Natu is now an all-format player. #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/cLYVBMGfFM — BCCI (@BCCI) January 14, 2021

Navdeep Saini is off the field due to injury. But, look who's bowling! #IndvsAus pic.twitter.com/KY53aSxCdZ — CricketNext (@cricketnext) January 15, 2021

Prithvi Shaw trying a direct hit... but Rohit Sharma is in the way! #IndvsAus pic.twitter.com/UKN9BRKmeD — CricketNext (@cricketnext) January 15, 2021

Rishabh Pant heard something... but look at Rohit Sharma's reaction pic.twitter.com/cQFpb9jLvU — CricketNext (@cricketnext) January 15, 2021

Brief scores: Australia 274/5 at Stumps on Day One (Marnus Labuschagne 108, Matthew Wade 45; T Natarajan 2/63)