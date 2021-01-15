- 1st ODI - 08 Jan, 2021Match Ended269/5(50.0) RR 5.38
India vs Australia (TEST)
AUS vs IND Cricket Scorecard (TEST)
4th Test TEST, Brisbane Cricket Ground (Woolloongabba), Brisbane, 15 January, 2021
Ind vs Aus Day 1 Video Highlights: Rohit Sharma's Bowling, Rishabh Pant's Comical Appeal, Shaw's Throw
Video highlights: At Stumps, Australia reached 274/5 after 87 overs, with skipper Tim Paine and Cameron Green remaining unbeaten at 38 and 28 respectively.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: January 15, 2021, 2:11 PM IST
Marnus Labuschagne on Friday once again lived a charmed life as he went on to score a brilliant hundred to help Australia have a slight edge over India on Day One of the fourth and final Test at The Gabba.
At Stumps, Australia reached 274/5 after 87 overs, with skipper Tim Paine and Cameron Green remaining unbeaten at 38 and 28 respectively.
India vs Australia: Team India Anxious as Pacer Navdeep Saini Picks Up Injury During Brisbane Test
For the hosts, Labuschagne starred with the bat scoring 108, with the help of nine fours, while Matthew Wade and Steve Smith also made notable contributions of 45 and 36 respectively.
Shane Warne Apologises for Foul-mouthed Marnus Labuschagne Rant
India were forced to go in with one of their most inexperienced attacks but did a decent job, with debutant T Natarajan picking up two wickets while Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur got one apiece.
WATCH - T Natarajan gets his Test cap
The stuff dreams are made of. A perfect treble for @Natarajan_91 as he is presented with #TeamIndia's Test No. 300. It can't get any better! Natu is now an all-format player. #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/cLYVBMGfFM
— BCCI (@BCCI) January 14, 2021
WATCH - Rohit Sharma bowling
Navdeep Saini is off the field due to injury.
But, look who's bowling! #IndvsAus pic.twitter.com/KY53aSxCdZ
— CricketNext (@cricketnext) January 15, 2021
WATCH - Prithvi Shaw tries a direct hit, but Rohit Sharma is in the way
Prithvi Shaw trying a direct hit... but Rohit Sharma is in the way! #IndvsAus pic.twitter.com/UKN9BRKmeD
— CricketNext (@cricketnext) January 15, 2021
WATCH - Marnus Labuschagne gets a reprieve
Labuschagne gets a life!
Live #AUSvIND: https://t.co/IzttOVtrUu pic.twitter.com/8FoaapsPGe
— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 15, 2021
WATCH - Marnus Labuschagne's century
A home ground hundred to remember for @marnus3cricket! @hcltech | #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/ACcRzq3AiH
— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 15, 2021
WATCH - Rishabh Pant appeals, but Rohit and Rahane not interested
Rishabh Pant heard something...
but look at Rohit Sharma's reaction pic.twitter.com/cQFpb9jLvU
— CricketNext (@cricketnext) January 15, 2021
Watch full highlights
Brief scores: Australia 274/5 at Stumps on Day One (Marnus Labuschagne 108, Matthew Wade 45; T Natarajan 2/63)
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|Australia
|3028
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking