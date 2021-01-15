CRICKETNEXT

Ind vs Aus Day 1 Video Highlights: Rohit Sharma's Bowling, Rishabh Pant's Comical Appeal, Shaw's Throw

India vs Australia (TEST)

STUMPS

AUS vs IND Cricket Scorecard (TEST)

4th Test TEST, Brisbane Cricket Ground (Woolloongabba), Brisbane, 15 January, 2021

Australia

1st INN

274/5

(87.0) RR 3.15

Australia Tim Paine (C) (W)
India

India

Ind vs Aus Day 1 Video Highlights: Rohit Sharma's Bowling, Rishabh Pant's Comical Appeal, Shaw's Throw

Video highlights: At Stumps, Australia reached 274/5 after 87 overs, with skipper Tim Paine and Cameron Green remaining unbeaten at 38 and 28 respectively.

Marnus Labuschagne on Friday once again lived a charmed life as he went on to score a brilliant hundred to help Australia have a slight edge over India on Day One of the fourth and final Test at The Gabba.

At Stumps, Australia reached 274/5 after 87 overs, with skipper Tim Paine and Cameron Green remaining unbeaten at 38 and 28 respectively.

India vs Australia: Team India Anxious as Pacer Navdeep Saini Picks Up Injury During Brisbane Test

For the hosts, Labuschagne starred with the bat scoring 108, with the help of nine fours, while Matthew Wade and Steve Smith also made notable contributions of 45 and 36 respectively.

Shane Warne Apologises for Foul-mouthed Marnus Labuschagne Rant

India were forced to go in with one of their most inexperienced attacks but did a decent job, with debutant T Natarajan picking up two wickets while Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur got one apiece.

WATCH - T Natarajan gets his Test cap

WATCH - Rohit Sharma bowling

WATCH - Prithvi Shaw tries a direct hit, but Rohit Sharma is in the way

WATCH - Marnus Labuschagne gets a reprieve

WATCH - Marnus Labuschagne's century

WATCH - Rishabh Pant appeals, but Rohit and Rahane not interested

Watch full highlights

Brief scores: Australia 274/5 at Stumps on Day One (Marnus Labuschagne 108, Matthew Wade 45; T Natarajan 2/63)

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 New Zealand 3198 118
2 Australia 3028 116
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 South Africa 2499 96
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 6102 117
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 4344 111
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6877 275
2 Australia 6800 272
3 India 10186 268
4 Pakistan 7516 259
5 South Africa 5047 252
FULL Ranking

