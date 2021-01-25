IND vs AUS: Draw is Always the Secondary Option, Says Brisbane Chase Hero Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant played, perhaps, two of the most important knocks of his career till now, during the Test series against Australia. 97 at Sydney and then match-winning 89 in Brisbane, has changed the way critics look at Pant now. Speaking to Boria Mazumdar on Sports Today, Pant said that draw was never an option for him.

"The mindset was always to play normal cricket, even the team management spoke about it in the first innings. Let's look to score runs, cash in on the loose balls, just stick in there and do whatever you can at that time.

"The team management's plan from the beginning of the match was 'let's look to win the match'. Even my thinking has always been to win. I just want to win every game, draw is always the secondary option," Pant said on Sports Today.

Although there were a few chances against him during those innings, but Pant counter-attacked well and put the pressure back on the bowlers. "When you're looking to leave a ball that's turning a lot on the pitch then it's fine but if you're going to play a shot then chances are that you can miss it because normally the ball doesn't deviate as much.

"At that time I thought 'one ball turned so much and Lyon is such an experienced bowler so he will try to turn one away from the stumps. I knew he was going to try and spin one away from the stumps so I was ready to step out and hit him if he bowls a tossed up delivery.

"Otherwise I hadn't planned that I was going to step out and look to hit a big shot in any case. But if the ball lands in my area then I think it has to be hit out of the ground," Pant said.