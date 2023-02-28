IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction For 3rd Test: Team Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For India vs Australia 2023

India will be aiming to wrap up the series when they take on Australia in the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy on March 1. Rohit Sharma and Co were clinical in the first two Tests and will be the overwhelming favourites to win the third Test as well. Besides, the visitors are reeling due to injuries to some of their main players.

While skipper Pat Cummins will miss the third Test due to his mother’s illness, the likes of David Warner, Josh Hazlewood and Todd Murphy have returned home due to injuries. It remains to be seen what team combination will be chosen by stand-in skipper Steve Smith. The likely return of Mitchell Starc and Cameron Green will bolster the Aussies in Indore.

Ahead of the third Test match between India and Australia, here is all you need to know:

When will the third Test between India and Australia be played?

The third Test between India and Australia will be played on March 1.

Where will the third Test between India and Australia be played?

The third Test between India and Australia will be played at the Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore.

What time will the third Test between India and Australia begin?

The third Test between India and Australia will begin at 9:30 am IST on February 9.

Which TV channels will broadcast the third Test between India and Australia?

The third Test between India and Australia will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the third Test between India and Australia?

The third Test between India and Australia will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

IND vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Ravindra Jadeja

Vice-Captain: Ravichandran Ashwin

Suggested Playing XI for IND vs AUS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Alex Carey

Batters: Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith

Allrounders: Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Travis Head

Bowlers: Mitchell Starc, Mohammad Shami

IND vs AUS Predicted Playing XI

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Kona Srikar-Bharat (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja

Australia: Usman Khawaja, Alex Carey (wk), Peter Handscomb, Cameron Green, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Kuhnemann

Get the latest Cricket News here