IND vs AUS Dream11 Predictions, 1st Test match, India vs Australia: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

India will take on hosts Australia in the much-awaited Test series as the first one is all set to kick off from Adelaide starting December 17, Thursday. The visitors come into this series on the back of a stunning T20I series win. However, the long format will be a different ball game altogether, as it will be played with a pink Kookaburra ball which will be their second-ever pink-ball Test fixture.

Meanwhile, the hosts have a great record with the pink Test ball as they have played seven Tests with it and have not lost a single game so far. Ahead of the Test series, both sides have batting woes to take care of. While this will be the only Test match Virat Kohli will be playing before he heads back to India on paternity leave and Rohit Sharma is not expected to play until the third Test in Sydney, the visitors will be keen to start the Test campaign on a good note. The hosts have their own concerns as the likes of David Warner and Will Pucovski are out injured. They will be banking heavily on the pace attack led by Pat Cummins.

This will be India’s first overseas Day Night Test fixture to be played with the pink ball and it is sure to add more spice to this contest.

IND vs AUS 1st Test match, India vs Australia: Match Details

December 17-21 - 9:30am Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Oval, Adelaide

IND vs AUS 1st Test match, India vs Australia Live Streaming

Cricket fans in India will have to subscribe to SonyLIV to watch the live stream.

IND vs AUS 1st Test match, India vs Australia: Live Score/Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

IND vs AUS 1st Test match, India probable playing 11 against Australia: Shubman Gill or Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant or Wriddhiman Saha, Ravi Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami

IND vs AUS 1st Test match, Australia probable playing 11 against India: Joe Burns, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head or Cameron Green, Matthew Wade, Tim Paine (C), Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood

