IND vs AUS Dream11 Predictions, 4th Test India vs Australia: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | India will take on Australia in the fourth and final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2020-21, which will begin on Friday, January 15 at The Gabba in Brisbane.The four-match Test series is currently level at 1-1. Both sides registered a win each in the first two fixtures of the series. The visitors managed a sensational draw at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) in the recently concluded third Test.

Australia will look to bounce back after a disappointing show at the SCG. However, they have a full squad at their disposal ahead of the series deciding fourth Test. Unfortunately, Team India currently do not share that fortune as the team has been plagued by injuries. The likes of Jasprit Bumrah, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and Hanuma Vihari have been ruled out of the upcoming Test match. Despite the injury concerns, the Indian team is capable of springing up a surprise as witnessed in the third Test.

Both teams look evenly matched on paper, although the hosts hold the edge heading into this fixture.

IND vs AUS, 4th Test, India vs Australia: Live Streaming

All matches of India vs Australia 2020-21 series will be telecasted live on Sony Six, Sony ESPN in India and on SonyLiv App as well as SonyLiv.com

IND vs AUS 4th Test, India vs Australia: Live Score/ Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

IND vs AUS 4th Test, India vs Australia: Match Details

January 15-19, 2021 - 5:30 am Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

IND vs AUS 4th Test, India vs Australia 2020-21, Dream11 team for India vs Australia

IND vs AUS 4th Test Dream11 team for India vs Australia captain: Ravichandran Ashwin

IND vs AUS 4th Test Dream11 team for India vs Australia vice-captain: Pat Cummins

IND vs AUS 4th Test Dream11 team for India vs Australia wicketkeeper: Matthew Wade

IND vs AUS IND vs AUS 4th Test Dream11 team for India vs Australia batsmen: Cheteshwar Pujara, Shubham Gill, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith,Rohit Sharma

IND vs AUS 4th Test Dream11 team for India vs Australia all-rounders: Cameron Green, Ravichandran Ashwin

IND vs AUS 4th Test Dream11 team for India vs Australia bowlers: Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, T. Natarajan

IND vs AUS 4th Test match, India probable playing 11 against Australia: Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Mayank Agarwal or Wriddhiman Saha, Rishabh Pant, Shardul Thakur, Ravichandran Ashwin, T Natarajan or Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini

IND vs AUS 4th Test match, Australia probable playing 11 against India: Matthew Wade, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Tim Paine, Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood