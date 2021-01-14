- 1st ODI - 08 Jan, 2021Match Ended269/5(50.0) RR 5.38
IND vs AUS Dream11 Predictions, 4th Test India vs Australia: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
IND vs AUS Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction /` IND vs AUS Dream11 Best Picks / IND vs AUS Dream11 Captain / IND vs AUS Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: January 14, 2021, 12:28 PM IST
IND vs AUS Dream11 Predictions, 4th Test India vs Australia: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | India will take on Australia in the fourth and final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2020-21, which will begin on Friday, January 15 at The Gabba in Brisbane.The four-match Test series is currently level at 1-1. Both sides registered a win each in the first two fixtures of the series. The visitors managed a sensational draw at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) in the recently concluded third Test.
Australia will look to bounce back after a disappointing show at the SCG. However, they have a full squad at their disposal ahead of the series deciding fourth Test. Unfortunately, Team India currently do not share that fortune as the team has been plagued by injuries. The likes of Jasprit Bumrah, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and Hanuma Vihari have been ruled out of the upcoming Test match. Despite the injury concerns, the Indian team is capable of springing up a surprise as witnessed in the third Test.
Both teams look evenly matched on paper, although the hosts hold the edge heading into this fixture.
IND vs AUS, 4th Test, India vs Australia: Live Streaming
All matches of India vs Australia 2020-21 series will be telecasted live on Sony Six, Sony ESPN in India and on SonyLiv App as well as SonyLiv.com
IND vs AUS 4th Test, India vs Australia: Live Score/ Scorecard
FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE
IND vs AUS 4th Test, India vs Australia: Match Details
January 15-19, 2021 - 5:30 am Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney
IND vs AUS 4th Test, India vs Australia 2020-21, Dream11 team for India vs Australia
IND vs AUS 4th Test Dream11 team for India vs Australia captain: Ravichandran Ashwin
IND vs AUS 4th Test Dream11 team for India vs Australia vice-captain: Pat Cummins
IND vs AUS 4th Test Dream11 team for India vs Australia wicketkeeper: Matthew Wade
IND vs AUS IND vs AUS 4th Test Dream11 team for India vs Australia batsmen: Cheteshwar Pujara, Shubham Gill, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith,Rohit Sharma
IND vs AUS 4th Test Dream11 team for India vs Australia all-rounders: Cameron Green, Ravichandran Ashwin
IND vs AUS 4th Test Dream11 team for India vs Australia bowlers: Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, T. Natarajan
IND vs AUS 4th Test match, India probable playing 11 against Australia: Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Mayank Agarwal or Wriddhiman Saha, Rishabh Pant, Shardul Thakur, Ravichandran Ashwin, T Natarajan or Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini
IND vs AUS 4th Test match, Australia probable playing 11 against India: Matthew Wade, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Tim Paine, Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|Australia
|3028
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
