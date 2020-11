IND vs AUS Dream11 Predictions, India Tour of Australia 2020 ODI Match 1, India vs Australia: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

IND vs AUS Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / IND vs AUS Dream11 Best Picks / IND vs AUS Dream11Captain / IND vs AUS Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

After a long wait, the strong rivals India and Australia will face each other in a three-match ODI series starting November 27. There is more in store for cricket fans as the ODI series will be followed by three T20I fixtures, concluding the Test leg starting December 17.

The Virat Kohli-led side is all geared up to play their first ODI series after the COVID-19 lockdown. They last played a three-match One-Day Internationals (ODI) series against South Africa at home, which was abandoned due to COVID-19 crisis. Interestingly, this match will also witness limited in-person attendance.

The Indian playing XI seems to be balanced, with batsmen like Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, while all-rounders Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja have been roped in after their praise-worthy IPL performance. However, it is yet to be seen if Pandya can create magic with his bowling.

Australia, on the other hand, are pumped up as they play on their home ground. They have a strong line-up, including David Warner, Aaron Finch, Pat Cummins and Glenn Maxwell. While we have seen the individual game of players in the IPL 2020, it is yet to be seen what magic does the player create while playing for national teams.

IND vs AUS India tour of Australia 2020 ODI Match 1, India vs Australia: Live Streaming

All matches of the India tour of Australia 2020 can be watched online on SonyLIV.

IND vs AUS India tour of Australia 2020 ODI Match 1, India vs Australia: Live Score / Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE (https://www.news18.com/cricketnext/cricket-live-scorecard/)

IND vs AUS India tour of Australia 2020 ODI Match 1, India vs Australia: Match Details

November 27 – 09:10 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Australia.

India tour of Australia 2020 ODI Match 1, IND vs AUS Dream11 team for India vs Australia

India tour of Australia 2020 ODI Match 1, IND vs AUS Dream11 team for India vs Australia captain: David Warner

India tour of Australia 2020 ODI Match 1, IND vs AUS Dream11 team for India vs Australia vice-captain: Hardik Pandya

India tour of Australia 2020 ODI Match 1, IND vs AUS Dream11 team for India vs Australia wicketkeeper: K L Rahul

India tour of Australia 2020 ODI Match 1, IND vs AUS Dream11 team for India vs Australia batsmen: Mayank Agarwal, David Warner, Shreyas Iyer

India tour of Australia 2020 ODI Match 1, IND vs AUS Dream11 team for India vs Australia all-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey

India tour of Australia 2020 ODI Match 1, IND vs AUS Dream11 team for India vs Australia bowlers: Josh Hazelwood, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

IND vs AUS India tour of Australia 2020 ODI Match 1, India probable playing 11 against Australia: Mayank Agarwal, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (Captain), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (vice-captain & wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami

IND vs AUS India tour of Australia 2020 ODI Match 1, Australia probable playing 11 against India: David Warner, Aaron Finch (Captain), Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazelwood, Adam Zampa