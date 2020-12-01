- 2nd ODI - 29 Nov, SunMatch Ended389/4(50.0) RR 7.78
IND vs AUS Dream11 Predictions, India Tour of Australia 2020 ODI Match 3, India vs Australia: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
IND vs AUS Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / IND vs AUS Dream11 Best Picks / IND vs AUS Dream11 Captain / IND vs AUS Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: December 1, 2020, 5:03 PM IST
India will be taking on Australia in the last game of three-match ODI series tomorrow at the Manuka Oval in Canberra. The India vs Australia 3rd ODI match will start at 9.10 am IST. Australia have already won the ODI series by winning the first two matches. In the first match, they defeated India by 66 runs and in the second clash by 51 runs.
Indian bowlers in both the fixtures conceded too many runs. In the first clash, Australia set a target of 375 for India, while in the second game, Kangaroos put up 389 on the scoreboard.
On the other hand, Indian batsmen in both the matches helped their team cross the 300-mark. In the first match, India made 308 and in the second fixture, they scored 338.
If India have to win the third ODI, their bowlers need to live up to the expectations. It will be seen if India make it 2-1 or Australia clean sweep the series.
IND vs AUS India tour of Australia 2020 ODI Match 3, India vs Australia: Live Streaming
All matches of the India tour of Australia 2020 can be watched online on SonyLIV.
IND vs AUS India tour of Australia 2020 ODI Match 3, India vs Australia: Live Score / Scorecard FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE
IND vs AUS India tour of Australia 2020 ODI Match 3, India vs Australia: Match Details
December 2 – 09:10 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Manuka Oval in Canberra.
India tour of Australia 2020 ODI Match 3, IND vs AUS Dream11 team for India vs Australia
India tour of Australia 2020 ODI Match 3, IND vs AUS Dream11 team for India vs Australia captain: Steve Smith
India tour of Australia 2020 ODI Match 3, IND vs AUS Dream11 team for India vs Australia vice-captain: Hardik Pandya
India tour of Australia 2020 ODI Match 3, IND vs AUS Dream11 team for India vs Australia wicketkeeper: K L Rahul
India tour of Australia 2020 ODI Match 3, IND vs AUS Dream11 team for India vs Australia batsmen: Steve Smith, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan
India tour of Australia 2020 ODI Match 3, IND vs AUS Dream11 team for India vs Australia all-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Glenn Maxwell
India tour of Australia 2020 ODI Match 3, IND vs AUS Dream11 team for India vs Australia bowlers: Josh Hazelwood, Mohammed Shami, Pat Cummins
IND vs AUS India tour of Australia 2020 ODI Match 3, India probable playing 11 against Australia: Mayank Agarwal, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (Captain), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami
IND vs AUS India tour of Australia 2020 ODI Match 3, Australia probable playing 11 against India: David Warner, Aaron Finch (Captain), Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazelwood, Adam Zampa
