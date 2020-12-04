AUS vs IND Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / AUS vs IND Dream11 Best Picks / AUS vs IND Dream11 Captain / AUS vs IND Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more.

IND vs AUS Dream11 Predictions, India Tour of Australia 2020 T20 Match 1, India vs Australia: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | Manuka Oval will witness the first T20 match of the three-match series between India and Australia tomorrow. The Australia vs India first T20 game will commence at 1.40 pm IST.Australia outperformed India in the recently concluded three-match ODI series by 2-1. The Kagaroos won the first two fixtures of the series, while the Men in Blue emerged victorious in the last game. Australia defeated India in the first ODI by 66 runs and in the second ODI by 51 runs.

India prevented a whitewash of the series by winning the third ODI by 13 runs.India lost the first two matches mainly because of poor bowling performance. On the other hand, Indian batsmen have impressed with their performance. Players like skipper Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya delivered with the bat in two of three ODI games.

The Men in Blue will be trying to avenge the loss of ODI series by winning the T20 series. For the upcoming T20 games, Manish Pandey and Sanju Samson are likely to get a place in the playing XI. Australia, who appear to be a balanced side, are the clear favourites. Their players like Aaron Finch, Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell played a crucial role in the series win. It is to be seen if they will be able to repeat the performance of ODI series in the T20 series.

All matches of the India tour of Australia 2020 can be watched online on SonyLIV.

December 4 – 1.40 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Manuka Oval in Canberra.

India tour of Australia 2020 T20 Match 1, AUS vs IND Dream11 team for Australia vs India captain: Virat Kohli

India tour of Australia 2020 T20 Match 1, AUS vs IND Dream11 team for Australia vs India vice-captain: Aaron Finch

India tour of Australia 2020 T20 Match 1, AUS vs IND Dream11 team for Australia vs India wicketkeeper: KL Rahul

India tour of Australia 2020 T20 Match 1, AUS vs IND Dream11 team for Australia vs India batsmen: Aaron Finch, Steve Smith, Shreyas Iyer, Virat Kohli

India tour of Australia 2020 T20 Match 1, AUS vs IND Dream11 team for Australia vs India all-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Hardik Pandya

India tour of Australia 2020 T20 Match 1, AUS vs IND Dream11 team for Australia vs India bowlers: Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc, Jasprit Bumrah, T Natarajan

AUS vs IND India tour of Australia 2020 T20 Match 1, Australia probable playing 11 against India: D'Arcy Short or Matt Wade, Aaron Finch (C), Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey (WK), Cameron Green, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Ashton Agar, Adam Zampa and Sean Abbott

AUS vs IND India tour of Australia 2020 T20 Match 1, India probable playing 11 against Australia: Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul (WK), Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah and T Natarajan