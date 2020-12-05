IND vs AUS Dream11 Predictions, India vs Australia 2020, 2nd T20I: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

- 1st T20I - 4 Dec, FriMatch Ended161/7(20.0) RR 8.05
IND
AUS150/7(20.0) RR 8.05
India beat Australia by 11 runs
- 3rd ODI - 2 Dec, WedMatch Ended302/5(50.0) RR 6.04
IND
AUS289/10(50.0) RR 6.04
India beat Australia by 13 runs
- 1st ODI - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
SA
ENG
13:30 IST - Paarl
- 2nd T20I - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Sydney
- 2nd ODI - 7 Dec, MonUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 3rd T20I - 8 Dec, TueUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Sydney
- 3rd ODI - 9 Dec, WedUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 2nd Test - 11 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st Test - 17 Dec, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
09:30 IST - Adelaide
- 1st T20I - 18 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Hamilton
- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Napier
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Centurion
- 2nd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 7 Jan, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st ODI - 18 Jan, MonUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd ODI - 21 Jan, ThuUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 23 Jan, SatUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
IND vs AUS Dream11 Predictions, India vs Australia 2020, 2nd T20I: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
Summary: IND vs AUS Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / IND vs AUS Dream11 Best Picks / IND vs AUS Dream11 Captain / IND vs AUS Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: December 5, 2020, 6:47 PM IST
Team India will look to continue their resurgence against the hosts after they won the first T20I. Batting first KL Rahul’s superb fifty and a brilliant cameo by Ravindra Jadeja helped India post a decent 161 for seven after the team suffered a middle order collapse. Australia had a good start to the chase but struggled badly as Yuzvendra Chahal who came in as a substitute and T Natarajan took three wickets each to restrict the Aussie attack to 150 for seven in the 20 overs.
INDIA VS AUSTRALIA 2020 | INDIA VS AUSTRALIA SCHEDULE
Meanwhile, Australia would be looking to level the series on Sunday after the setback in Canberra. They left out Marcus Stoinis and Ashton Agar in the first T20I, the hosts might also want to bring back Pat Cummins.
IND vs AUS India tour of Australia 2020-21 T20 Match 2, India vs Australia: Live Streaming
All matches of the India tour of Australia 2020-21 can be watched online on SonyLIV.
IND vs AUS India tour of Australia 2020-21 T20 Match 2, India vs Australia: Live Score / Scorecard
FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE
IND vs AUS India tour of Australia 2020 T20 Match 2, India vs Australia: Match Details
December 6 - 1.40 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney
India tour of Australia 2020 T20 Match 1, AUS vs IND Dream11 team for India vs Australia
India tour of Australia 2020 T20 Match 1, AUS vs IND Dream11 team for Australia vs India captain: Steve Smith
India tour of Australia 2020 T20 Match 1, AUS vs IND Dream11 team for Australia vs India vice-captain: Glenn Maxwell
India tour of Australia 2020 T20 Match 1, AUS vs IND Dream11 team for Australia vs India wicketkeeper: KL Rahul
India tour of Australia 2020 T20 Match 1, AUS vs IND Dream11 team for Australia vs India batsmen: Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya
India tour of Australia 2020 T20 Match 1, AUS vs IND Dream11 team for Australia vs India all-rounders: Moises Henriques
India tour of Australia 2020 T20 Match 1, AUS vs IND Dream11 team for Australia vs India bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, T Natarajan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa
IND vs AUS India tour of Australia 2020 T20 Match 2, India probable playing 11 against Australia: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Hardik Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, T Natarajan
IND vs AUS India tour of Australia 2020 T20 Match 2, Australia probable playing 11 against India: D Arcy Short, Aaron Finch(c), Matthew Wade(w), Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Moises Henriques, Mitch Swepson, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Pat Cummins.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6047
|275
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6824
|262
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking