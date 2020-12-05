IND vs AUS Dream11 Predictions, India vs Australia 2020, 2nd T20I: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

Summary: IND vs AUS Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / IND vs AUS Dream11 Best Picks / IND vs AUS Dream11 Captain / IND vs AUS Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

Team India will look to continue their resurgence against the hosts after they won the first T20I. Batting first KL Rahul’s superb fifty and a brilliant cameo by Ravindra Jadeja helped India post a decent 161 for seven after the team suffered a middle order collapse. Australia had a good start to the chase but struggled badly as Yuzvendra Chahal who came in as a substitute and T Natarajan took three wickets each to restrict the Aussie attack to 150 for seven in the 20 overs.

Meanwhile, Australia would be looking to level the series on Sunday after the setback in Canberra. They left out Marcus Stoinis and Ashton Agar in the first T20I, the hosts might also want to bring back Pat Cummins.

All matches of the India tour of Australia 2020-21 can be watched online on SonyLIV.

December 6 - 1.40 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

India tour of Australia 2020 T20 Match 1, AUS vs IND Dream11 team for India vs Australia

Dream11 captain: Steve Smith

Dream11 vice-captain: Glenn Maxwell

Dream11 wicketkeeper: KL Rahul

Dream11 batsmen: Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya

Dream11 all-rounders: Moises Henriques

Dream11 bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, T Natarajan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa

IND vs AUS India tour of Australia 2020 T20 Match 2, India probable playing 11 against Australia: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Hardik Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, T Natarajan

IND vs AUS India tour of Australia 2020 T20 Match 2, Australia probable playing 11 against India: D Arcy Short, Aaron Finch(c), Matthew Wade(w), Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Moises Henriques, Mitch Swepson, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Pat Cummins.